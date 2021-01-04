New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review

language dropdown

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift is the car with which Audi India kicks off the New Year. It is the car which shaped the brand identity for the company in India. But how much does it improve over its predecessor? We spend some time with the car and find out.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
2,003  Views
The 2021 Audi A4 facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021 expand View Photos
The 2021 Audi A4 facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021

Highlights

  • The new Audi A4 will be launched on January 5, 2021
  • Audi has begun manufacturing the car at its Aurangabad plant
  • Pre-bookings for the 2021 Audi A4 are now open

2020 was a tricky year but Audi did well to roll out a slew of launches which included the Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, A8L and its last launch was the Q2, which serves as the entry-point for customers buying into the four-ring brand. And building on its launches from last year, the company decided to start 2021 with the proverbial bang in form of the new Audi A4 facelift. Audi has already begun manufacturing the car at its plant in Aurangabad and the bookings for the luxury sedan are now open too. We got an opportunity to spend some time with the new A4 sedan and test it.

Watch Our 2021 Audi A4 Review

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launch Date Revealed

Design

e39s8ebk

(The front end on the new A4 sees significant change in the form of a new, wider grille and new LED headlights)

Starting off with the design, it is clear that the A4 facelift is a handsome car. The front end is completely revised, with a newly designed bumper that looks sexier and the signature single-frame grille becomes wider, offering an aggressive look. The LED headlights too are completely new and the LED daytime running lights get a new pattern, differentiating it from the previous model.

Newsbeep
6g3idbm4

(The profile of the new A4 facelift is racy and the silhouette looks sporty. The design of the alloys are boring though!)

View it in profile and you see that the car is slightly sportier, with all the edges and creases which culminate into the sporty rear section, with re-designed LED taillights, a new bumper and the strip of chrome joining the lights. The overall sporty design is accentuated by the dual tailpipes. The only thing that could have been better is the design of the 17-inch alloys. They look pale in comparison to the overall look of the car.

58smbi1o

(The dashboard design is similar to the outgoing model, but the 10.1-inch touchscreen is brand new)

Along with the exterior, the new A4 gets few updates to the interior too. And the party piece is the new 10.1-inch MMI screen. Yes, it is an all-new unit and of course it does get smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

ojmhcegs

(The fit and finish inside the new A4 is top notch, as you would expect a car from this segment)

The feel is very tactile, it offers a capacitive touch and it is very easy to use. Apart from that there is a row of buttons and the AC controls right below the vents, which feel good to hold and operate. Overall, the fit and finish inside the car is very premium and is in line with what you would expect from a car in this segment.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Dynamics

p73i8ppc

(The new A4 offers a good shove of torque in the mid-range. The motor feels refined as well)

The new A4 gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood which makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed S-tronic gearbox. With the new A4 as well, Audi continues with its no-diesel policy, at least for the foreseeable future. A lack of diesel engine option may dissuade potential customers. One also gets five types of setup for the car which can be engaged via the Audi Drive Select buttons. The driver can choose from efficiency, comfort, dynamic, auto and an individual setup. The feel of the steering and the engine characteristics vary depending on the setup that is selected.

i1eifkt

(The new 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox)

The new A4 definitely offers a shove of torque in the mid-range. The engine itself is refined and yet is sporty enough to make your driving experience happy. Give it the beans and the car does feel that it can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.3 seconds, well, that's what Audi claims! But no, the engine is fun and it is engaging, more importantly, because the 7-speed gearbox is a joy. It is precise and offers smooth shifts.

lrc6934

(The new A4 gets a slightly stiff suspension setup, but quite likeable. The car keeps you comfortable over broken patches of tarmac)

The steering does not wow you in terms of feedback and a little livelier unit could have added to the sporty feel but then, it does the job well, is light and convenient at low speeds and weighs up nicely as you increase the speed. The A4 may not feel as engaging as the 3 Series when you chuck it into a corner but then it does the job well. In terms of ride quality on the car it feels slightly stiff, but the likeable types. It will keep you comfortable over broken patches of tarmac unless you hit one at high speed.

Tech and Safety

qsk8n5l

(The new 10.1-inch touchscreen offers a tactile touch experience and is easy to operate as well)

The overall design of the dashboard does not change drastically. Even the single file of AC vents stays the same as before. Audi will launch the new A4 in two trims which are premium plus and technology. The premium plus variant gets an 8.8-inch MMI touchscreen while the technology variant will have the bigger 10.1-inch MMI Plus that brings MMI navigation. The premium plus misses out on the Audi virtual cockpit and wireless charging while the technology trim gets both these features. Both trims get features like ambient lighting and sunroof. In terms of safety, the new A4 gets 8 airbags along with ABS as standard. The top-spec technology trim also gets auto park assist as standard fitment.

Expected Prices

7kbd5m5c

(We expect the prices of the 2021 Audi A4 to start at ₹ 42 lakh, ex-showroom)

The launch of the new Audi A4 is just around the corner and we expect the prices to start at about ₹ 42 lakh to ₹ 45 lakh or so. The A4 will go up against its German counterparts in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW 3 Series. Plus, the 2021 Volvo S60 will be launched in March 2021 as well.

Verdict

s8ka1nbs

(The New Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and the Volvo S60, when it is launched in India)

0 Comments

The A4 facelift continues to be a comfortable and a spacious sedan with enough room for 4 people. The upholstery looks and feels premium and the rear seat offers good amount of headroom and knee room should you be one of those who spend more time at the rear. The new Audi A4 does look good and with the equipment on offer, it can do a number on the Volvo S60. It strikes a balance between performance and comfort although it will be interesting to see how this car matches up to its rivals in the real world. For now, the Audi A4 facelift does impress! The A4 is the car which shaped Audi's brand identity in India and it will continue to be an important car for the company in our market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights
Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights
Toyota’s e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle To Be Put To The Test In The Real World
Toyota’s e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle To Be Put To The Test In The Real World
Dakar Rally 2021: Indian Riders CS Santosh, Harith Noah & Ashish Roarane Off To A Good Start In Prologue Stage
Dakar Rally 2021: Indian Riders CS Santosh, Harith Noah & Ashish Roarane Off To A Good Start In Prologue Stage
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 41.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,126 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q7

SUV, 11.6 - 14.8 Kmpl
Audi Q7
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69.22 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,43,679 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q2

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Audi Q2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,633 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi R8

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Audi R8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.72 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,65,561 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A6

Sedan, 14.11 Kmpl
Audi A6
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,12,971 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,802 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q5

SUV, 13.5 - 17.01 Kmpl
Audi Q5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 50.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,04,232 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi TT

Coupe, 14.3 Kmpl
Audi TT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,35,822 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A8

Sedan, 12 Kmpl
Audi A8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.56 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,24,312 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q8

SUV, 10 Kmpl
Audi Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 98.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,05,466 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,03,501 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A5

Sedan, 17.2 - 19.2 Kmpl
Audi A5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi S5

Sedan, 13.6 Kmpl
Audi S5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 72.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,50,311 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS5 Coupe

Coupe, 11.1 Kmpl
Audi RS5 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.11 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,29,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
07:56
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 4 hours ago
Audi A4 Launch Date, Vehicle Document Validity, Tesla India Launch
03:15
Audi A4 Launch Date, Vehicle Document Validity, Tesla India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Dec-20 07:49 PM IST
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
03:40
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Dec-20 10:19 PM IST
Audi A4 India Production, Hyundai i20 Bookings, Ola Scooter Factory
03:32
Audi A4 India Production, Hyundai i20 Bookings, Ola Scooter Factory
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:48 PM IST
Final Ather 450, 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback, New BIS Helmet Standards
03:05
Final Ather 450, 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback, New BIS Helmet Standards
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Nov-20 11:21 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
03:59
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 06:16 PM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
03:56
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 05:01 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
05:35
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 04:17 PM IST
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
09:50
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 06:38 PM IST
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Back View
Audi A6 Back View
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi Q7 Side View
2020 Audi Q2 Design Line
2020 Audi Q2 Design Line
2020 Audi Q2 Features
2020 Audi Q2 Features
2020 Audi Q2 Front Look
2020 Audi Q2 Front Look
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Zie4zb 3
Zie4zb 3
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A6 Backview
Audi Rs Q8 Front View
Audi Rs Q8 Front View
Audi Rs Q8 Rear View
Audi Rs Q8 Rear View
Audi Rs Q8 Side View
Audi Rs Q8 Side View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Front View
Audi A8 Front View
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities