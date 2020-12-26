New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi A4 Facelift Launch Date Revealed

Audi India will officially announce the prices for the new A4 sedan on January 5, 2021. The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the sedan for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh.

Charanpreet Singh
The new Audi A4 sedan can be booked by paying an amount of Rs. 2 lakh
The new Audi A4 sedan can be booked by paying an amount of Rs. 2 lakh

Highlights

  • Audi A4 facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021
  • New Audi A4 will compete with Volvo S60, Mercedes C-Class & BMW 3 Series
  • It will be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

Audi is all set to launch the A4 facelift sedan in the country on January 5, 2021. The German carmaker confirmed the launch date through its official Twitter account. It was earlier this week when the carmaker officially started accepting pre-bookings for the new Audi A4 facelift for a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh. Interested buyers can book the car through Audi's online platform or offline via authorised dealership as per their convenience. Moreover, the production of the car is already underway at four-ringed brand's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

Also Read: New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India​

The soon-to-be-launched A4 will be the first model launch from Audi India for the year 2021. The sedan has been listed on the official India website ahead of its launch. Additionally, the luxury carmaker has also announced that it will be providing a four-year comprehensive service package on pre-bookings.

The new A4 will come with a host of new updates including subtle exterior and interior updates along with an all-new 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. The fifth-generation Audi A4 gets a new hexagonal single-frame grille, revised headlamps with LED DRLs, revised bumper, new fog lamp housing, redesigned LED taillights. On the inside, the car gets a bunch of new additions which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Audi MMI user interface, all-digital Audi virtual cockpit, configurable interior lighting, and other features.

The new Audi A4 facelift will be the brand's first launch in 2021

Mechanically, the upcoming Audi A4 sedan will come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine. The unit is expected to develop around 187.4 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum power. The outgoing model uses a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder TFSI motor that belts out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The new engine is likely to come mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission unit. The sedan can clock triple-digit speeds from standstill position in just 7.3 seconds.

Also Read: Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021​

0 Comments

The official prices of the sedan will be announced during the launch. Expect the new A4 sedan to be slightly premium over the predecessor, and it could be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 40 lakh to ₹ 44 lakh (Ex-showroom). When launched, it will compete against Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE and the BMW 3 Series.

