Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021

Audi India has commenced production of the new A4 facelift at its Aurangabad facility, the company has announced. The new Audi A4 facelift went on sale globally a while back, but finally makes its way to the Indian market to take on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, BMW 3 Series, and the upcoming Volvo S60 in the segment. While Audi's new innings in India began with the launch of its performance offerings and range of SUVs, the company is finally bringing back some more familiar products like the A4, which will kick-start the brand's product offensive in the new year.

The Audi A4 facelift was globally revealed in May 2019 and gets a new grille, revised headlamps and redesigned taillights for a fresh new look

The Audi A4 facelift was revealed in May last year and upgrades are aplenty that include the new hexagonal single-frame grille, revised headlamps with LED daytime running lights that get a new signature pattern. Customers can also opt for Matrix LED technology on the same. The bumper has been revised as well with new foglamp housing. At the rear, the sedan gets redesigned LED taillights while the overall profile resembles that of the larger Audi A6 sedan in the brand's stable.

Audi has also updated the interior on the new A4 facelift which now includes a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Audi MMI user interface. The all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit has also made it to the cabin of the new A4, while the overall layout has been enhanced over the older model.

The cabin sports a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Audi A4 facelift that will come with new user interface, voice command, connected tech and more

Under the bonnet, Audi India will be going petrol-only with the new A4 facelift and the model is likely to draw power from the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. The turbocharged motor could get the 12-volt mild-hybrid system, similar to the European version that offers better acceleration, fuel economy, and overall refinement. Expect the engine to be paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Audi A4 facelift will go on sale in early 2021 and we expect order books to open in a few days from now. Prices for the new A4 can be expected to begin from around ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom) on par with most of its rivals.

