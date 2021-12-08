2021 Audi A4 Premium Variant: All You Need To Know
The new Audi A4 Premium trim is quite well loaded on the inside for a base variant and gets more bells and whistles than the Audi Q2 which is offered in India as a completely built unit (CBU).
Highlights
- The 2021 Audi A4 gets a new base Premium variant.
- It gets a revised features list and is well-equipped for a base variant.
- Mechanically, it is unchanged and is powered by the same 2.0-litre engine
Audi India has recently introduced a base variant in the A4's line-up. The Premium trim joins the line-up in addition to the mid Premium Plus variant and the range-topping Technology variant. Surprisingly, the new Audi A4 Premium trim is quite well loaded on the inside for a base variant and gets more bells and whistles than the Audi Q2 which is offered in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Here's all you need to know about the new Audi A4 Premium variant.
- The Audi A4 base Premium variant has been priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh and is about Rs. 3.7 lakh more affordable than the Premium Plus variant.
- While mechanically the base Audi A4 is identical to the top-end trims, there are changes in its features list. You do get the 10-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system but with the standard Audi sound system instead of the premium unit.
- It does support the smartphone interface and other features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Then, there is a single-zone climate control system, Audi phonebox light with wireless charging, six airbags and single colour ambient Lighting among others.
- The equipment list on the Audi A4 Premium also includes LED headlights with signature daytime running lights (DRLs), LED rear combination lights, glass sunroof, rear view camera and Audi Drive select.
- The base variant of the Audi A4 offers more features as standard than the Audi Q2 which is offered as a CBU in India.
- Standard features list includes electrically adjustable front seats, Inlays in aluminum, auto folding & heated wing mirrors, anti-glare leatherette upholstery, 4-way lumbar support for the front seats, frameless interior mirrors with auto dimming and action Cruise control with speed limiter.
- It is powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TFSI petrol motor that belts out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.
- The Audi A4 comes standard with the seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission and can do the 0-100 kmph run in 7.3 seconds.
- The Audi A4 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and Volvo S60 in India.