2021 Audi A4 Premium Variant: All You Need To Know

Audi India has recently introduced a base variant in the A4's line-up. The Premium trim joins the line-up in addition to the mid Premium Plus variant and the range-topping Technology variant. Surprisingly, the new Audi A4 Premium trim is quite well loaded on the inside for a base variant and gets more bells and whistles than the Audi Q2 which is offered in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Here's all you need to know about the new Audi A4 Premium variant.

