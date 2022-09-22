Audi A4 Gets Two New Colour Options; New Features Added To The Top-Spec Variant

Audi has introduced two new colour options for its entry-level sedan, the Audi A4 in India. The two new colours - Tango Red and Manhattan Gray, will be available across all three variants of the car - Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. In addition to that, the carmaker has also added two new features to the top-end Technology variant of the car. Along with the updates, the carmaker has also increased the price of the Audi A4, and the three trims are now priced at - Rs. 43.12 lakh, Rs. 47.27 lakh and Rs. 50.99 lakh, respectively (all priced ex-showroom, India).

Audi A4 Variant Ex-showroom price Premium Rs. 43.12 lakh Premium Plus Rs. 47.27 lakh Technology Rs. 50.99 lakh

The first one is a Bang & Olufsen (B&O) premium sound system with 3D sound - with 19 speakers including a centre speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts. In addition to that, the company has also introduced a new 3-spoke, flat-bottom, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel. The car's rest of the features remain unchanged.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colours along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car - it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you're in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more."

The Audi A4 continues to come with the same powertrain as well. All three variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a seven-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox.