2021 Audi Q5 Facelift: What To Expect

Audi India is all set to launch the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift in India on November 23, 2021. The SUV made its global debut last year and was expected to arrive at the Indian shores much sooner. However, the launch was deferred due to challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have already driven the facelifted Q5, and you can read our review here. The Ingolstadt-based carmaker has already begun accepting pre-bookings for the SUV, and interested customers can book it for a token of Rs. 2 lakh.

Also Read: 2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Launch Date Announced​

The Audi Q5 facelift will be sold in the country as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit. The company has already commenced the local assembly of the SUV at VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) facility in Aurangabad. Audi will offer the facelifted Q5 SUV in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q5 moniker will make a comeback to the Indian car market India after a hiatus of about 18 months. Do note, the pre-facelift BS4 model hasn't been on sale in India since April 2020.

The facelifted Audi Q5 now comes with a new large grille with vertical slates, revised full-LED headlights with LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, silver skid plate, large fog lamp housing, silver roof rails and side skirts. It also gets 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with brand new LED taillights.

The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift comes with a refreshed cabin with black interior and tan leather upholstery,

On the inside, the SUV sports a refreshed cabin with black interior trim and tan leather upholstery and matching panels on the doors and centre console. It also gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charger, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with the sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D Sound System, new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. As for safety, it is likely to be offered with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, keyless entry and more.

Audi will offer the facelifted Q5 SUV in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology.

The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift will be a petrol-only model. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol mill that makes 247 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine also gets a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation, and comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch gearbox and will get the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system as standard.