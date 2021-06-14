2021 CFMoto 300NK Deliveries Begin In India

Deliveries of the 2021 CFMoto 300NK have begun in India, with the naked bike priced at Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Chinese motorcycle brand has been quiet in its India operations for a year and launched its first BS6 model in March this year. CFMoto has been present in India since 2019, but with limited presence. The updated BS6 model of the CFMoto 300NK doesn't get any design changes from the previous BS4 model. The price tag is also the same, and although the specifications aren't available yet of the updated model, they are likely to remain the same, with more or less the same output from the engine, with 33.5 bhp and 20.5 Nm of torque.

Also Read: CFMoto 650NK, 650GT Bookings Open In India; Launch Soon

CFMoto bikes are designed by Austrian design firm Kiska, which also designs the KTM bikes

The bike retains the five-spoke 17-inch alloys, and has an upright riding stance with a friendly 795 mm seat height and 151 kg kerb weight. The DOHC, four-valve engine with a balancer shaft is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and is expected to be a smooth and refined unit. In India, CFMoto hasn't started operations in full swing yet, which have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand is also expected to introduce the CFMoto 650NK and 650GT in India very soon, with bookings already underway.

Also Read: CFMoto 800MT Based On KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled

The CFMoto 300NK is priced at Rs. 2.29 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The CFMoto 300NK has a sharp and sculpted streetfighter design, with a full-LED headlight, muscular fuel tank, sleek tail section and exposed steel trellis frame. The design overall is like the KTM Duke's design, that's because CFMoto has the same design firm as KTM, with CFMoto working with Austrian designers Kiska to develop their new motorcycles. KTM and CFMoto have had a joint venture in China since 2011 with CFMoto importing and supplying KTM motorcycles across China. In 2020, CFMoto opened a new KTM factory in China where the new LC8 engine will be manufactured in China.