CFMoto 650 NK, 650 GT Bookings Open In India; Launch Soon

In the last few weeks, CFMoto India released teaser images of the 650NK and the 650GT on is social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the company has begun taking online bookings for both BS6 compliant motorcycles, on the company website. Interested customers can book the CFMoto 650NK and the CFMoto 650GT by paying a token amount of ₹ 5,000. Currently, prices of the 650GT and the 650NK are listed on the website as ₹ 5.49 lakh and 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, it should be noted that the ex-showroom prices listed on the website are those of the BS4 model and not the BS6 model. Expect the BS6 models to be priced differently.

Also Read: 2021 BS6 CFMoto 650GT Teased

(The overall design on the BS6 CFMoto 650GT is likely to stay the same as on the BS4 model)

The CFMoto 650NK will be the company's second BS6 launch after the 300NK. For 2021, the 649 cc parallel-twin engine on the 650NK will be made BS6 compliant and we expect the power and torque output to stay the same as before, which were 60 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine will continue to be paired to a six-speed gearbox. Other updates likely to be included are a new TFT instrument console in place of the LCD screen that the previous, BS4 model had. Plus, the motorcycle is likely to get design updates such as new tank extensions, new colour schemes and new set of features.

Also Read: 2021 BS6 CFMoto 650NK Teased

(CFMoto released a teaser image on its social media handles for the BS6 650NK)

The 650GT is ready to be launched in India as well. The BS4 model had a 649.3 cc twin-cylinder engine which was liquid-cooled and made 62 bhp of max power and 58.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is likely to stay the same and the specifications may have a slight change as it will be tweaked to meet the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission regulations. We believe that the motorcycle is likely to retain the design of the BS4 model. A possibility may be that the 650GT could be launched with new colour schemes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.