BS6 CFMoto 650NK Teased For India; Launch Soon

CFMoto is likely to launch the new BS6 650NK in India in the coming weeks.

Chinese company CFMoto hasn't had the brightest start to its India innings, after it began operations in the country in 2019. Most of 2020 was a write-off thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the company has teased the BS6 650NK naked middleweight sportbike and we believe the company may launch it in the coming weeks. The CFMoto 650NK will be the company's second BS6 launch after the 300NK. For 2021, the 649 cc parallel-twin engine on the 650NK will be made BS6 compliant and we expect the power and torque output to stay the same as before, which were 60 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine will continue to be paired to a six-speed gearbox.

(CFMoto released a teaser image on its social media handles for the BS6 650NK)

Other updates likely to be included are a new TFT instrument console in place of the LCD screen that the previous, BS4 model had. Plus, the motorcycle is likely to get design updates such as new tank extensions, new colour schemes and new set of features. CFMoto motorcycles have been designed by Kiska Design, an Austrian firm which designed the latest range of KTM Duke motorcycles.

(The BS4 CFMoto 650NK was priced at ₹ 3.99 lakh)

The BS4 CFMoto 650NK was priced at ₹ 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the BS6 model to be priced around ₹ 4.5 lakh. Some other 650 cc naked middleweight sportbikes on sale in India right now are Triumph Trident 660, Honda CB650R and the Kawasaki Z650. All these motorcycles are likely to be significantly more expensive than the BS6 CFMoto 650NK. Currently, CFMoto has dealerships in five cities across India, which are at Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Thane (Mumbai).

