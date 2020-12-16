New Cars and Bikes in India
CFMoto Launches Electric Scooter Brand Zeeho

Chinese two-wheeler brand CFMoto also has a manufacturing collaboration with KTM to make engines and motorcycles in China.

Chinese brand CFMoto has introduced a new electric scooter concept expand View Photos
Chinese brand CFMoto has introduced a new electric scooter concept

Highlights

  • CFMoto announces electric vehicle brand Zeeho
  • The Zeeho Cyber electric scooter has been shown as a concept
  • CFMoto has an industrial partnership with KTM

Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer CFMoto has introduced a new electric vehicle brand called Zeeho, along with a new electric concept scooter. The new electric scooter, called 'Cyber' will be the brand's first offering and will enter production by 2022. The Zeeho boasts of 0-50 kmph acceleration in 2.9 seconds, and a 100 kmph top speed, with a range of over 130 km. The Zeeho uses a 10 kW electric motor fed by a 4kWh battery pack, which produces the equivalent of 14 bhp. Peak torque is rated at 213 Nm. The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

The design of the Zeeho Cyber is quite sharp and appealing

The design is quite stylish and sharp, and the Zeeho has been developed in collaboration with Kiska, the design house behind KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. In the features list, there are riding modes, including Eco, Street and Sport, with maximum acceleration and top speed achievable in Sport mode. Other features include a full-digital instrument console, with smartphone connectivity, GPS, navigation and even a 360-degree camera. ABS and traction control are also standard on the Zeeho Cyber.

CFMoto has an industrial partnership with KTM under which the Chinese brand makes engines and even KTM motorcycles. Recently, CFMoto unveiled its 800 MT adventure bike, based on the KTM 790 Adventure. The brand says the Zeeho Cyber will be manufactured with the same high-tech processes as used by KTM. While CFMoto does have a limited presence in India, the brand has not really taken off in terms of network or product launches in the Indian market, yet.

