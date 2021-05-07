BS6 Compliant CFMoto 650GT Teased Ahead Of Launch

CFMoto is likely to launch the new BS6 650GT in India in the coming months.

Barely a week ago, CFMoto India teased the launch of the 650NK and now, the company has released a teaser image of the BS6 compliant 650GT on its social media platform. We expect the company to launch its BS6 compliant range of motorcycles at frequent intervals till the year ends. CFMoto hasn't had the brightest of starts to its India innings, after beginning operations in 2019. BS6 emission norms and pandemic lockdown proved to be big challenges in 2020. But it looks like the company has a long term plan for India.

(The BS6 CFMoto 650GT will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R)

The BS4 model had a 649.3 cc twin-cylinder engine which was liquid-cooled and made 62 bhp of max power and 58.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is likely to stay the same and the specifications may have a slight change as it will be tweaked to meet the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission regulations. The 6-speed gearbox is likely to stay the same as well. The list of features on the motorcycle could see a few updates.

(The overall design on the BS6 CFMoto 650GT is likely to stay the same as the BS4 model)

The teaser image of the BS6 650GT does not hint at significant design changes. We believe that the motorcycle is likely to retain the design of the BS4 model. A possibility may be that the 650GT could be launched with new colour schemes. The BS6 compliant CFMoto 300NK was launched a few weeks ago at the same price as the BS4 model, so we expect that the CFMoto 650GT is likely to be launched with the same price tag as its BS4 model, which was ₹ 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

