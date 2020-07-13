2021 Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Unveiled

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been unveiled in a new GP White livery for 2021. Like the Ducati Panigale V2 receiving the White Rosso colour scheme, the new Multistrada 950 S paint scheme is inspired by Ducati's MotoGP graphics. The new colour scheme has alternate white, grey and Ducati Red accents, and will be available in addition to the classic Ducati Red on the Multistrada 950 S. The Multistrada 950 is the entry-level model in the Ducati Multistrada series, and is usually overshadowed by the bigger and more performance oriented Multistrada 1260. But now, with the new colour scheme, the Multistrada 950 will get fresh appeal.

Ducati Multistrada 950 12.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S will get updated electronics as well as new MotoGP inspired livery

The Multistrada 950 S, the top-spec version of the 950, gets a long list of hi-tech features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quickshifter, full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, Hands Free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls, as well as Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The Multistrada 950 S is available in both cast alloy and spoked wheels, with a 19-inch front wheel to for added stability off-road.

Ducati India is expected to launch the updated Multistrada 950 by the end of 2020

The 937 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine puts out maximum power of 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The Ducati Multistrada 950 S has a kerb weight of 230 kg, and a seat height of 840 mm. In India, Ducati has yet to introduce the updated Multistrada 950 for 2020, with a bunch of electronics updates and features, including the Skyhook electronic suspension, full-colour screen and minor updates to the fairing design to bring it more in line with the bigger Multistrada 1260's design. The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 is expected to be introduced by the end of 2020, and the GP White colour scheme is expected to be introduced in India as well.

