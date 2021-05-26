Ducati Multistrada 950 S Launched With GP White Livery; Prices Start At Rs. 15.69 Lakh

It was in July 2020 that Ducati revealed the 'GP White' colour scheme on the Multistrada 950 S and now, about a year later, Ducati India launched the Multistrada 950 S in GP White colours at a price of Rs. 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new paint scheme is inspired by Ducati's MotoGP graphics. The new colour scheme has alternate white, grey and Ducati Red accents, and will be available in addition to the classic Ducati Red on the Multistrada 950 S.

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets new MotoGP inspired livery)

The Multistrada 950 S, the top-spec version of the 950, gets a long list of hi-tech features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, hands-free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The bike gets four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. Each mode can be programmed to have different settings for the ABS and traction control. Buyers can opt for either alloy wheels or spoked wheels. The front wheel (alloy or spoked) is a 19-inch unit, which offers better control and stability when going off-road.

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White was first showcased in July 2020)

The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor. The power and torque outputs stay the same too, which are 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight). Prices for the Multistrada 950 range start at Rs. 15.49 lakh in India and the motorcycle goes up against the Triumph Tiger 900 GT along with the BMW F 900 XR.