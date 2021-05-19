Ducati Streetfighter V4: All You Need To Know

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 could have been launched in India a lot earlier if it weren't for the pandemic. But as the old saying goes, 'better late than never', the Streetfighter V4 is here. In fact, deliveries of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 have already begun in India. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the global naked motorcycle segment. Here's everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Styling

(New Ducati Streetfighter V4 has superbike performance and DNA)

Needless to say, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stunner! It is perhaps the sharpest, most intimidating-looking motorcycle in Ducati's naked motorcycle line-up. Its aggressive design, bold lines and the 'means business' look that the single-sided swingarm provides means it is one of the best-looking motorcycles on the planet. In fact, the motorcycle was awarded the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA 2019. Adding to the sportiness are MotoGP style bi-plane wings. Mounted on each side of the bike's side panels, they are said to generate 28 kg of down-force at 270 kmph.

Engine

(The Ducati Streetfighter V4 get the same engine as the Panigale V4)

The 1,103 cc, V4 engine is the same as the one on the Panigale V4. On the Streetfighter V4, it churns out a maximum power of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm. Peak torque output is rated at 122 Nm coming in at 9,500 rpm. What has changed from the Panigale V4 on the engine is the fuel and throttle maps, which have been tweaked on the naked, along with a shorter final drive ratio. The Desmosedici Stradale engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. With the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic, the Streetfighter V4 can produce 220 bhp and 130 Nm of torque.

Features and Electronics

(There is a bunch of electronics on offer along with a 6-axis IMU on the Streetfighter V4)

The motorcycle offers three different preset riding styles so that the bike's performance can be adapted to rider, track/route and weather conditions. These modes include race riding mode, sport riding mode and street riding Mode. The electronics package also includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and semi-active electronic suspension. The Streetfighter V4 also gets a 5-inch full-TFT high resolution colour screen and can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory.

Cycle Parts

(The Streetfighter V4 S gets a steering damper and different, wider and higher handlebar)

In terms of suspension, the Streetfighter V4 gets 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring, pre-load and compression and rebound damping. There's a Sachs steering damper up front as well. At the rear there is a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber, one side of which is attached to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged Aluminium bracket. On the other hand, the V4 S is equipped with an Ohlins 43 mm NIX-30 fork, an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins event-based steering damper and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Variants and Pricing

(2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth)

The Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh, the V4 S is priced at ₹ 22.99 lakh while the V4 S Dark Stealth variant is the most expensive of them all, priced at ₹ 23.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Ducati dealerships in India have begun taking bookings for the motorcycle as well and like we said earlier, deliveries for the motorcycle have begun as well.

