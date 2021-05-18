Ducati Streetfighter V4 Deliveries Begin In India

Deliveries for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 have begun in India, with Ducati India beginning to deliver the flagship naked sport bike to customers. The Streetfighter V4 is offered in three variants, with the base V4 priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh (Ex-showrom), the V4 S at ₹ 22.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the V4 S Dark Stealth variant priced at ₹ 23.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). Deliveries of the hyper naked begin just a few days after the Steeetfighter V4 was launched in India. Just a few days after the launch Ducati India showcased an unboxing video of the Streetfighter V4 at its dealership in Pune.

The power and torque remain the same, but 205 bhp now comes 250 rpm higher, while the 122 Nm peak torque is now reached at 9,500 rpm

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the naked version of the Ducati Panigale V4, and the 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm on the Streetfighter V4 and 122 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The higher spec Streetfighter V4 S gets Ohlins suspension, Ohlins steering damper and lightweight Marchesini wheels. The standard Streetfighter V4 gets Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring pre-load compression and rebound damping. The V4 gets a Sachs steering damper, and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 330 mm discs up front, and a 245 mm disc on the rear wheel.

The matte black colour, called Dark Stealth will only be available in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

The Streetfighter V4 receives all the benefits of the Panigale V4's electronics suite, with an up/down quickshifter and eight-level traction control. The bike gets cornering ABS, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Engine Brake Control, and electronic suspension on the V4 S. Three riding modes are available that change engine and electronic parameters, including the suspension set-up on the V4 S. These are Race, Sport and Street, which has power dialled down to 155 bhp.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

The overall design is aggressive, and the Streetfighter V4 is perhaps the sharpest and most intimidating looking Ducati naked available on sale right now. Although the Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down Panigale V4, it misses the clip-ons, and instead gets a higher and wider handlebar suited for regular street use. The MotoGP-inspired winglets, also stock on the Panigale V4, are carried over, and help generate much-needed downforce at high speeds. With a full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic, the Streetfighter V4 can produce 220 bhp and 130 Nm of torque.

