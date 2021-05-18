carandbike logo
search

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Deliveries Begin In India

Ducati India has started delivering the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 to customers in India. Prices for the Streetfighter V4 begin at Rs. 19.99 lakh.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The top-spec Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth variant is priced at Rs. 23.19 lakh expand View Photos
The top-spec Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth variant is priced at Rs. 23.19 lakh

Highlights

  • 1,103 cc V4 engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm, 122 Nm at 9,500 rpm
  • Streetfighter V4 available in three variants on sale in India
  • Top-spec Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth variant priced at Rs. 23.19 lakh

Deliveries for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 have begun in India, with Ducati India beginning to deliver the flagship naked sport bike to customers. The Streetfighter V4 is offered in three variants, with the base V4 priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh (Ex-showrom), the V4 S at ₹ 22.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the V4 S Dark Stealth variant priced at ₹ 23.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). Deliveries of the hyper naked begin just a few days after the Steeetfighter V4 was launched in India. Just a few days after the launch Ducati India showcased an unboxing video of the Streetfighter V4 at its dealership in Pune.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India At ₹ 19.99 Lakh

66q527hg

The power and torque remain the same, but 205 bhp now comes 250 rpm higher, while the 122 Nm peak torque is now reached at 9,500 rpm

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the naked version of the Ducati Panigale V4, and the 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm on the Streetfighter V4 and 122 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The higher spec Streetfighter V4 S gets Ohlins suspension, Ohlins steering damper and lightweight Marchesini wheels. The standard Streetfighter V4 gets Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring pre-load compression and rebound damping. The V4 gets a Sachs steering damper, and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock. Braking is handled by top-spec Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 330 mm discs up front, and a 245 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories

qddu1th8

The matte black colour, called Dark Stealth will only be available in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

The Streetfighter V4 receives all the benefits of the Panigale V4's electronics suite, with an up/down quickshifter and eight-level traction control. The bike gets cornering ABS, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Engine Brake Control, and electronic suspension on the V4 S. Three riding modes are available that change engine and electronic parameters, including the suspension set-up on the V4 S. These are Race, Sport and Street, which has power dialled down to 155 bhp.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Elected Most Beautiful Bike Of EICMA 2019

3fhfujd

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

0 Comments

The overall design is aggressive, and the Streetfighter V4 is perhaps the sharpest and most intimidating looking Ducati naked available on sale right now. Although the Streetfighter V4 is a stripped-down Panigale V4, it misses the clip-ons, and instead gets a higher and wider handlebar suited for regular street use. The MotoGP-inspired winglets, also stock on the Panigale V4, are carried over, and help generate much-needed downforce at high speeds. With a full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic, the Streetfighter V4 can produce 220 bhp and 130 Nm of torque.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Ducati Bikes

  • Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
    Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
  • Panigale Backview
    Panigale Backview
  • Panigale Brake Lever Protection
    Panigale Brake Lever Protection
  • Ducati Monster 797
    Ducati Monster 797
  • Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
    Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
  • Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
    Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
  • 2018 Ducati Monster 821
    2018 Ducati Monster 821
  • Led Headlight
    Led Headlight
  • Monster 821
    Monster 821
  • Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
    Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
  • Diavel 1260 Tank
    Diavel 1260 Tank
  • Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
    Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
  • Ducati Scrambler Speedometer
    Ducati Scrambler Speedometer
  • Ducati Scrambler Engine
    Ducati Scrambler Engine
  • Ducati Scrambler Tank
    Ducati Scrambler Tank
  • Ducati Panigale V2 Bottomview
    Ducati Panigale V2 Bottomview
  • Ducati Panigale V2
    Ducati Panigale V2
  • Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
    Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
  • Ducati Supersport Front Profile
    Ducati Supersport Front Profile
  • Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
    Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
  • Ducati Supersport Front View
    Ducati Supersport Front View
  • Front View
    Front View
  • Handle Bar
    Handle Bar
  • Left Slant View
    Left Slant View
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 4
    4
  • Front Side View
    Front Side View
  • Front Slant View
    Front Slant View
  • Side View
    Side View
x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities