Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories

Performance accessories include a titanium full exhaust system from Akrapovic, magnesium wheels and dry clutch kit, among others.

A new line of performance accessories have been announced for the Ducati Streetfighter V4

Highlights

  • Performance accessories package developed from Ducati track experience
  • Includes Ducati dry clutch kit and host of lightweight components
  • Magnesium wheels, full titanium Akrapovic exhaust, carbon fibre bits

Ducati has announced a series of performance accessories for its hypernaked, the Ducati Streetfighter V4. The Streetfighter V4 has no dearth of performance, even in stock form. Its 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 makes 208 bhp at 12,750 rpm and 123 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. The bi-plane winglets prevents wheelies at 270 kmph, but despite its performance-oriented package, Ducati has announced an accessory line which will offer even more performance to the Stretfighter. The new line of performance accessories has been designed no doubt using Ducati's track experience, and it promises a lot of additional oomph to the Streetfighter V4.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch Delayed

dcov48t

The performance accessories package include lightweight materials made of titanium, magnesium and carbon fibre

Featuring titanium, magnesium and carbon fibre, Ducati's performance accessories include lightweight materials and speed. The Akrapovic titanium full exhaust system weighs just 5.5 kg, and has been designed to improve the power-to-weight ratio of the bike. According to Ducati, mid-range, as well as maximum power and torque are up by 6 per cent, and gives the Streetfighter V4 even more aggressive road behaviour. The 9-spoke magnesium wheels weigh 3 kg less than the standard wheels and help channel the bike's increased power and also with the bike's inertia.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Revealed At World Ducati Premiere

pt77skms

The performance accessories package includes the Ducati dry clutch kit

Also offered in the performance accessories catalogue are the four structural carbon fibre wings, a dry clutch, and a number of elements meant to make the Streetfighter V4 add that extra oomph. Billet aluminium fuel tank cap, new handgrips, aluminium footpegs, and carbon fibre detailing on the heel guard and tank cover add to the premium-ness of the Streetfighter V4. The dry clutch kit adds that dry clutch clatter commonly associated with Ducati sport bikes and it also reduces rear wheel skip during aggressive downshifts and provides smooth performance when releasing the throttle.

6qdi86jg

Also included in the performance accessories package is the Akrapovic titanium full exhaust system

0 Comments

India has yet to get the Ducati Streetfighter V4, and the bike is now expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021. Once launched, the Streetfighter V4 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 19 lakh (Ex-showroom) in stock form. The performance accessories won't come cheap, and just the Akrapovic exhaust, titanium exhaust and magnesium wheels will take the price tag closer to ₹ 30 lakh (Ex-showroom).

