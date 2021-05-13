Ducati's flagship naked sport motorcycles, the Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 S have been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh, the V4 S is priced at ₹ 22.99 lakh while the V4 S Dark Stealth variant is the most expensive of them all, priced at ₹ 23.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Ducati dealerships in India have begun taking bookings for the motorcycle as well. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the global naked motorcycle segment.

(The matte black colour, called Dark Stealth will only be available in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S)

Like the Panigale V4 and V4 S, the higher-spec Streetfighter V4 S gets Ohlins electronic suspension, Ohlins steering damper, and lightweight Marchesini wheels. The Streetfighter V4 is perhaps the sharpest, most intimidating-looking motorcycle in Ducati's naked motorcycle line-up. Its aggressive design, bold lines and the 'means business' look that the single-sided swingarm provides means it is one of the best-looking motorcycles on the planet. In fact, the motorcycle was awarded the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA 2019. Adding to the sportiness are MotoGP style bi-plane wings. Mounted on each side of the bike's side panels, they are said to generate 28 kg of down-force at 270 kmph.

(The 1,103 cc V4 engine makes 208 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque)

The Italian brand introduced a new Dark Stealth matte black colour scheme on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S variant in October 2020. The motorcycle gets silver accents around the large radiator, footpegs and exhaust cover which offer a nice contrast to the new paint, as well as the subtle script graphics in Ducati Red. The blacked-out colour scheme will be available only on the V4 S model. The 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and the 122 Nm of peak torque coming in at 9,500 rpm. Ducati also gives you the option of going for the full Akrapovic performance exhaust, which lowers the weight by 6 kg and increase the power to 218 bhp and 130 Nm.

(Also included in the performance accessories package is the Akrapovic titanium full exhaust system)

In terms of suspension, the Streetfighter V4 gets 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with full adjustability for spring, pre-load and compression and rebound damping. There's a Sachs steering damper up front as well. At the rear there is a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber, one side of which is attached to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged Aluminium bracket. On the other hand, the V4 S is equipped with an Ohlins 43 mm NIX-30 fork, an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins event-based steering damper.

(2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S)

The motorcycle offers three different preset riding styles so that the bike's performance can be adapted to rider, track/route and weather conditions. These modes include race riding mode, sport riding mode and street riding Mode. The electronics package also includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and electronic suspension.

The Streetfighter V4 also gets a 5-inch full-TFT high resolution colour screen and can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory.

