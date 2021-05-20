2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed

The 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range is likely to be launched in India by the end of the year

Ducati took the wraps off the 2022 Hypermotard range. The motorcycle stays the same more or less but the engine is now Euro V compliant and for the new model year, there's a new 'SP' livery on offer as well. The new Hypermotard range still gets the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine which makes 112.64 bhp at 9,000 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 96 Nm coming in at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. There are three variants on sale which are SP, RVE and the standard model. The engine specifications stay the same for all models. The standard model gets a red colour scheme, the RVE variant gets cool-looking graffiti style paintjob while the top-spec SP model gets a new 'SP' colour scheme, which is done in red and white and offers a sporty look.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4: All You Need To Know

(The 937 cc Testastretta L-Twin engine is now Euro V compliant. No drop in power or torque)

Along with the new colour scheme, the SP variant continues to get top-shelf 48 mm Ohlins USDs at the front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear along with lightweight Marchesini wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo SuperCorsa rubber. The SP variant also gets carbon fibre bits such as front mudguard and timing belt covers. The other two variants - RVE and standard get 45 mm Marzocchi front forks and Sachs monoshock along with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber and regular alloys. In terms of equipment, the SP and RVE get a bunch of electronics such as traction control, wheelie control, power modes, three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Touring and a bi-directional quickshifter. The standard variant misses out on the quickshifter.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Deliveries Begin In India

(Ducati is likely to launch the updated Hypermotard 950 in India by the end of the year)

The new Ducati Hypermotard model range, which means that the motorcycle gets the typical supermoto design, complete with fat tyres, twin underseat exhausts, high and wide handlebar, exposed engine and frame look and a flat seat. Ducati used to sell the BS4 model of the Hypermotard in India as well and we expect the updated motorcycle range to be launched in India by the end of year or even sooner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.