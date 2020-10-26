Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open

Ducati India has announced the launch date for the Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6, which is November 2, 2020. The motorcycle will be the third BS6 compliant model to be launched by Ducati after the Panigale V2 and the Scrambler 1100 Pro range. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun at Ducati dealerships across India for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Team carandbike had reported way back in May 2020 that the updated Multistrada 950 S will be launched in India towards the end of the year, when we had an exclusive chat with Bipul Chandra, managing director, Ducati India.

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S now gets a SkyHook electronic suspension setup along with other added features)

The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor. The power and torque outputs are likely to stay the same, which are 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight) an increase of 3 kg compared to the current Multistrada 950 base model.

(Ducati could also launch the Multistrada 950 S with the GP White colour scheme in India)

The Multistrada 950 S, the top-spec version of the 950, gets a long list of hi-tech features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, Hands-Free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The Multistrada 950 S can be bought with both cast alloy and spoked wheels. The motorcycle gets a 19-inch front wheel to for added stability when tackling off-road terrain. The fairing design has also been updated and now looks similar to the Multistrada 1260.

Deliveries of the new Multistrada 950 will begin in the first week of November 2020 itself. In terms of rivals, it will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 range and the BMW F 750 GS along with the BMW F 850 GS.

