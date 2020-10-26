New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open

Ducati India will launch the BS6 compliant Multistrada 950 in India on November 2, 2020. The company has already started taking bookings for the ADV at its dealerships across India.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 will be launched in India on November 2, 2020 expand View Photos
The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 will be launched in India on November 2, 2020

Highlights

  • The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 will be launched on November 2, 2020
  • It gets a bunch of updates in terms of features and electronics
  • It will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 and the BMW F 750/850 GS

Ducati India has announced the launch date for the Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6, which is November 2, 2020. The motorcycle will be the third BS6 compliant model to be launched by Ducati after the Panigale V2 and the Scrambler 1100 Pro range. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun at Ducati dealerships across India for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Team carandbike had reported way back in May 2020 that the updated Multistrada 950 S will be launched in India towards the end of the year, when we had an exclusive chat with Bipul Chandra, managing director, Ducati India.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada 950 Launch Details Revealed | Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Unveiled

u0kl328

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S now gets a SkyHook electronic suspension setup along with other added features)

The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor. The power and torque outputs are likely to stay the same, which are 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight) an increase of 3 kg compared to the current Multistrada 950 base model.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India

Newsbeep
1alddk9o

(Ducati could also launch the Multistrada 950 S with the GP White colour scheme in India)

The Multistrada 950 S, the top-spec version of the 950, gets a long list of hi-tech features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, Hands-Free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The Multistrada 950 S can be bought with both cast alloy and spoked wheels. The motorcycle gets a 19-inch front wheel to for added stability when tackling off-road terrain. The fairing design has also been updated and now looks similar to the Multistrada 1260.

0 Comments

Deliveries of the new Multistrada 950 will begin in the first week of November 2020 itself. In terms of rivals, it will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 range and the BMW F 750 GS along with the BMW F 850 GS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
FIA Calls Mumbai's Aashi Hanspal 'Most Deserving And Impressive New Driver' In Rising Stars Programme
FIA Calls Mumbai's Aashi Hanspal 'Most Deserving And Impressive New Driver' In Rising Stars Programme
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Fiat, PSA To Win EU Approval For $38 Billion Merger: Report
Fiat, PSA To Win EU Approval For $38 Billion Merger: Report
Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers
Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 
Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years

Ducati Panigale V4

Sports, 14.5 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V4
Price Starts
₹ 20.53 - 54.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,700 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 797

Cruiser, 18.86 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 797
Price Starts
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,480 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 821

Sports, 13 - 18.51 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 821
Price Starts
₹ 10.99 - 11.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati 1299 Panigale

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Price Starts
₹ 51.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,70,882 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati SuperSport

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati SuperSport
Price Starts
₹ 12.04 - 13.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,703 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Panigale V2

Sports, 0 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V2
Price Starts
₹ 16.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,026 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati 959 Panigale

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Ducati 959 Panigale
Price Starts
₹ 14.69 - 15.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 48,442 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler
Price Starts
₹ 7.89 - 9.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,018 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati XDiavel

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati XDiavel
Price Starts
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,344 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Diavel 1260

Sports, 18.5 Kmpl
Ducati Diavel 1260
Price Starts
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,368 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Monster 1200

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 1200
Price Starts
₹ 20.1 - 24.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 66,282 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1260

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Price Starts
₹ 15.99 - 21.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 950

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 950
Price Starts
₹ 12.8 - 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,209 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Sports, 9 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Price Starts
₹ 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,538 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Price Starts
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,745 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hypermotard 939

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Price Starts
₹ 11.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,669 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Scrambler 1100

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Price Starts
₹ 11.95 - 13.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,406 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Sports, 24 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Price Starts
₹ 17.99 - 18.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,324 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Multistrada 1200

Off Road, 18 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Price Starts
₹ 15.32 - 20.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,519 11.5% / 3 yrs

Ducati Hyperstrada 939

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Price Starts
₹ 12.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 40,066 11.5% / 3 yrs
Ducati Diavel 1260, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings, Revolt RV400
04:09
Ducati Diavel 1260, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings, Revolt RV400
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Aug-19 10:33 PM IST
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
02:57
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-19 08:00 PM IST
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India
06:31
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Apr-19 08:30 AM IST
2019 Ducati Scrambler First Ride Review
05:13
2019 Ducati Scrambler First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Apr-19 12:00 PM IST
Ducati Scrambler 1100 First Look
02:03
Ducati Scrambler 1100 First Look
  • News
  • 10-Sep-18 02:46 PM IST
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, Ducati Scrambler 1100 And Mahindra Roxor
18:31
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, Ducati Scrambler 1100 And Mahindra Roxor
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Sep-18 08:30 PM IST
Ducati Panigale V4 S, Ather S450, Pawan Munjal Interview
21:07
Ducati Panigale V4 S, Ather S450, Pawan Munjal Interview
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Jul-18 08:30 PM IST
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
22:48
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Oct-17 08:30 PM IST
Ducati Monster 797 And New Gen Volvo XC60
17:26
Ducati Monster 797 And New Gen Volvo XC60
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
Ducati 959 Panigale
04:05
Ducati 959 Panigale
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jun-16 08:30 PM IST
Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Panigale Backview
Panigale Backview
Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
2018 Ducati Monster 821
2018 Ducati Monster 821
Led Headlight
Led Headlight
Monster 821
Monster 821
Front View
Front View
Handle Bar
Handle Bar
Left Slant View
Left Slant View
1
1
2
2
4
4
Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Ducati Supersport Front View
Ducati Supersport Front View
Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
0000 Cafe Racer Black
0000 Cafe Racer Black
0001 Urban Enduro Green
0001 Urban Enduro Green
0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
Xdiavel Handle
Xdiavel Handle
Xdiavel Seating
Xdiavel Seating
Xdiavel Top View
Xdiavel Top View
Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Diavel 1260 Tank
Diavel 1260 Tank
Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities