Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 11.95 Lakh

The new BS6 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range has been launched in India. Compared to the BS4 Scrambler 1100, the Pro range gets new colour schemes, new exhaust and better overall appeal.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range gets updated colour scheme and a new exhaust unit

  • The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range gets a bunch of design updates
  • It gets the same 1,079 cc L-twin motor; makes 85 bhp & 88 Nm
  • It is the second BS6 model launch from Ducati after the Panigale V2

Ducati India has launched the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro range in India with prices starting at ₹ 11.95 lakh and going up to ₹ 13.74 lakh for the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro. This is the second BS6 launch from Ducati after the Panigale V2 was launched in India last month. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range was unveiled globally at the beginning of 2020. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a new two-tone colour scheme called 'Ocean Drive' along with a new dual exhaust on the right, new number plate holder and new livery too. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro also gets a retro touch in form of a 'X' motif on the round headlight.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India

0qqv0bc8

(The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets a lowered handlebar, bar-end mirrors and Ohlins suspension)

Apart from the styling updates, the Scrambler 1100 Pro also gets a new seat, a shorter fender at the rear and a new number plate holder, which sits lower than before. The steel trellis frame and rear Aluminium sub-frame have been blacked out.

t33t3gb8

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO features new colours, new headlight design and new taillight, along with new graphics

In addition to the new styling updates, the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets Marzocchi forks up front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The top-spec Sport Pro model gets Ohlins suspension and a lower handlebar with cafe racer style bar-end mirrors. The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro also gets a new matte black colour scheme along with a newly painted 1100 logo.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro: What We Know So Far

9baqveas

(The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro have been launched in India)

The engine specifications on Scrambler 1100 Pro remain the same as the regular Scrambler 1100, which is a 1,079 cc L-twin engine which is air-cooled and makes 85 bhp at 7500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Scrambler 1100 Pro models get traction control, cornering ABS and three riding modes - Active, City and Journey, like in the BS4 Scrambler 1100.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
