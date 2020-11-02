2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 15.49 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 in India. This is the third BS6 launch from Ducati this year after the Panigale V2 and the Scrambler 1100 range.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been updated for 2020 with new features. expand View Photos
The Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been updated for 2020 with new features.

Highlights

  • The Ducati Multistrada 950 S goes up against F 900 XR & Tiger 900 GT
  • It gets a 937 cc L-Twin Engine, making 111 bhp & 96 Nm
  • Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin this month itself

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 is here and it is priced at ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). This is the third BS6 model from Ducati this year, after the Panigale V2 and the Scrambler 1100 range. The Multistrada 950 S gets a BS6 compliant engine and updated electronics. The fairing design on the motorcycle was updated last year and it now looks similar to its bigger sibling, the Multistrada 1260. Bookings for the motorcycle began about a week ago and interested customers can book the Multistrada 950 S at any Ducati dealership by paying ₹ 1 lakh as token amount.

u0kl328

(The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S now gets a SkyHook electronic suspension setup)

The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor. The power and torque outputs stay the same too, which are 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight) an increase of 3 kg compared to the current Multistrada 950 base model.

59gq93ik

(The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S also comes with full LED headlamps, and optional spoked wheels)

The Multistrada 950 S, the top-spec version of the 950, gets a long list of hi-tech features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, Hands-Free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The bike gets four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. Each mode can be programmed to have different settings for the ABS and traction control. The Multistrada 950 S can be bought with both cast alloy and spoked wheels. The motorcycle gets a 19-inch front wheel to for added stability when tackling off-road terrain.

Deliveries of the new Multistrada 950 S will begin this month itself. In terms of rivals, it will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and the BMW F 900 XR.

