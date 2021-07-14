2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Unveiled

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the brand's next generation Sportster by unveiling the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The new Sportster S was teased originally as the Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom, and as the production name suggests, it will be the latest generation model in the brand's popular Sportster line-up. The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is built around the new Revolution Max 1250 engine, shared with the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, but on the Sportster S, it's tuned for more torque lower in the rev range, and makes less horsepower. Prices in the US have been announced at $ 14,999, and will be available later in 2021.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 To Be Called Sportster S

The H-D Sportster S is built on the Revolution Max 1250 platform, but the engine is in a different state of tune than on the Pan America 1250

"The Sportster S is the next all-new motorcycle built on the Revolution Max platform and sets a new performance standard for the Sportster line," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "This is a next generation Sportster defined by power, performance, technology and style. And it's part of our commitment to introduce motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 To Be Introduced Soon

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S looks stocky and muscular, with fat tyres

The bike looks stocky and muscular, with fat tyres that complete the buffed-up look. The short front mudguard is reminiscent of a classic bobber, while the tail section, with the high-mounted exhaust, as well as solo seat are a nod to Harley-Davidson's XR750 flat tracker. A round, 4-inch TFT screen displays all instrumentation and supports Bluetooth-enabled infotainment. All-LED lighting includes a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp, a similar front headlight from the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Sportster S retains the original ethos of the Sportster range, with stripped-back styling

Since the first H-D Sportster models from 1957, these models were always stripped-down motorcycles powered by air-cooled v-twins. To that end, the new Sportster S looks "stripped-down", but the big change is in the new liquid-cooled powerplant, featuring the Revolution Max 1250. The production model of the new Sportster S remains quite similar to the 1250 Custom that was first showcased three years ago. The silhouette is the same, with high-mounted twin exhausts, a large engine bash plate, and featuring a flat line from the diminutive fuel tank down to the tail section, across the length of the short seat.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE Launched Internationally

The production model Harley-Davidson Sportster S is quite similar to the H-D Custom 1250 unveiled a few years ago

The new engine, with a lightweight chassis and premium suspension defines the new Sportster S. The 1,252 cc v-twin puts out 121 bhp, (instead of the 150 odd bhp on the Pan America 1250), but peak torque has been moved down the rev range, with 127 Nm hitting at 6,000 rpm. The redline is quite high too, at 9,500 rpm, and with variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust ports, the Revolution Max 1250 promises sporty performance across the rev range.

Suspension is from Showa, with a 43 mm inverted front fork and piggyback reservoir monoshock

Suspension comes from Showa, featuring 43 mm inverted forks and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with remote preload adjustment. But suspension travel is limited, with just 91 mm on the front, and a measly 50 mm travel on the rear monoshock. Kerb weight is claimed at 228 kg, and with a fuel tank of just over 11 litres capacity, range will be limited. The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be available in the US later this year, and at some point in 2022, it's expected to be launched in India, after the new Pan America 1250 starts retailing under Harley-Davidson's new business model in the India market with Hero MotoCorp.