New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Updated With Milwaukee Eight 114 Engine

Harley-Davidson revealed the 2021 Street Bob, which now gets a bigger Milwaukee Eight 114 engine, replacing the older Milwaukee 107 V-Twin. For 2021, the Fat Boy also gets a nice, chrome treatment as an option.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob could be launched in India this year expand View Photos
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob could be launched in India this year

Highlights

  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob gets a bigger engine
  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy gets a new chrome colour scheme
  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob could be launched in India

Under the 'Rewire' plan, Harley-Davidson revealed its 2021 line-up with the Street Bob getting a bigger Milwaukee Eight 114 engine instead of its older Milwaukee 107 V-Twin. The new Street Bob is the lightest softail in Harley's line-up and the company says that it is now 9 per cent quicker in its 0-96 kmph run and is 13 per cent quicker from 96 kmph to 128 kmph in fifth gear than the previous model. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin motor displaces 1,868 cc and makes 161 Nm at 3,000 rpm, a boost of 10 per cent over the older engine. Harley-Davidson does not reveal the power figures on its motorcycles.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships In India

r3if8nnc

(The new Milwaukee Eight 14 engine makes the Street Bob 9 per cent quicker in the 0-96 kmph sprint)

Apart from the engine update, the 2021 Street Bob gets a pillion seat rear footpegs as standard. It continues to get its typical stripped-down styling, a 2-in-2 offset shotgun style exhaust, mini ape-handlebars, USB charging port, keyless ignition and other features. The new Street Bob is offered in four colours which are Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange and Deadwood Green.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021

Newsbeep
opp03pvc

(The 2021 Fat Boy now gets chrome finish instead of satin chrome finish on the earlier model)

For 2021, Harley-Davidson also updated the Fat Boy with a chrome finish on parts which earlier had satin chrome finish. It too gets the same Milwaukee Eight 114 V-Twin engine, which makes 161 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The other cosmetic change is the new LED headlight with LED daytime running lights.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards

tr06fmlg

(The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is now discontinued in India)

0 Comments

In other news, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Street Rod 750 have been discontinued which means, India won't have these models either, at least for the foreseeable future. Globally, Harley-Davidson has discontinued other models from its Softail range which are the FXDR, Low Rider and the Deluxe. The Low Rider S stays though.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Ba Boy Stand
    Ba Boy Stand
  • Bat Boy Side Look
    Bat Boy Side Look
  • Fat Boyengine
    Fat Boyengine
  • Iron 883 Seating
    Iron 883 Seating
  • Iron 883 Tank
    Iron 883 Tank
  • Iron 883 Exhauct
    Iron 883 Exhauct
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • 1
    1
  • 10
    10
  • 2
    2
  • Street Bob Console Meter
    Street Bob Console Meter
  • Street Bob
    Street Bob
  • Street Bob1
    Street Bob1
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Engine
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight Tankview
  • Harley Davidson Forty Eight
    Harley Davidson Forty Eight
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
  • Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
    Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Exhaust
  • Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
    Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Engine
  • Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
    Harley Davidson 1200 Custom Black Laced Steel Wheels
  • 1
    1
  • 2
    2
  • 3
    3
Gib 300x600
x
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Quarterly Net Profit
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities