2021 Isuzu MU-X: All You Need To Know

The BS6 compliant version of the Isuzu MU-X has been launched alongside the D-Max V-Cross. Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Isuzu MU-X.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Isuzu MU-X was launched alongside the BS6 D-Max V-Cross. expand View Photos
The 2021 Isuzu MU-X was launched alongside the BS6 D-Max V-Cross.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Isuzu MU-X was launched alongside the BS6 D-Max V-Cross.
  • It gets the same 1.9-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine.
  • It goes up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.

The Isuzu MU-X is quite related to the D-Max V-Cross when it comes to underpinnings and powertrain options, but it's a more sophisticated family SUV version. The BS6 compliant version of the Isuzu MU-X has been launched alongside the D-Max V-Cross and with prices starting at ₹ 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT variant, going up to ₹ 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT (all prices, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu). Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Isuzu MU-X.

0 Comments

Also Read: BS6 Compliant Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched In India

  1. The BS6 Isuzu MU-X draws power from the 1.9-litre diesel engine that now develops 161 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.
  2. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed automatic as standard, along with shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive (4WD) on the 4x4 version.
    2vld6ffk

    The 2021 Isuzu MU-X gets a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder, diesel mill.

  3. The new powertrain replaces the 3.0-litre diesel that was previously available on the SUV and develops 13 bhp and 20 Nm less than the older engine.
  4. The feature list on the BS6 Isuzu MU-X remains the same as before and you get Bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-induced front grille and split taillights among others.
  5. The cabin gets soft leather upholstery, one-touch split and hold function for the second and third-row seats, and six airbags.
  6. There's also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, park assist with rear-view camera, traction control, cruise control, and automatic climate control among others.
  7. It's going up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster in our market.

Research on Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
68,9809% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Automatic
13.8 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Diamond Cut 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
    Diamond Cut 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Bi Led Auto Levelling Projector Headlights
    Bi Led Auto Levelling Projector Headlights
  • Rear Roof Spoiler
    Rear Roof Spoiler
  • Max Design Dashboard
    Max Design Dashboard
  • Mu X Design Speedometer
    Mu X Design Speedometer
