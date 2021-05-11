2021 Isuzu MU-X: All You Need To Know

The Isuzu MU-X is quite related to the D-Max V-Cross when it comes to underpinnings and powertrain options, but it's a more sophisticated family SUV version. The BS6 compliant version of the Isuzu MU-X has been launched alongside the D-Max V-Cross and with prices starting at ₹ 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT variant, going up to ₹ 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT (all prices, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu). Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Isuzu MU-X.

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X draws power from the 1.9-litre diesel engine that now develops 161 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed automatic as standard, along with shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive (4WD) on the 4x4 version. The 2021 Isuzu MU-X gets a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder, diesel mill. The new powertrain replaces the 3.0-litre diesel that was previously available on the SUV and develops 13 bhp and 20 Nm less than the older engine. The feature list on the BS6 Isuzu MU-X remains the same as before and you get Bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome-induced front grille and split taillights among others. The cabin gets soft leather upholstery, one-touch split and hold function for the second and third-row seats, and six airbags. There's also a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, park assist with rear-view camera, traction control, cruise control, and automatic climate control among others. It's going up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster in our market.

