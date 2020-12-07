New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR has now moved to Jaguar's Advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture 2.0 while the 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 motor delivers a more linearly elevating curve along with upgraded torque output.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has been significantly upgraded in terms of performance and features. expand View Photos
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has been significantly upgraded in terms of performance and features.

Highlights

  • The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is significantly updated in terms of performance.
  • It's based on Jaguar's EVA 2.0 platform and sports advanced aerodynamics.
  • It gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and revamped interiors.

Jaguar has been revamping its entire model line-up. We have seen the updated versions of 'X' sedan range along with the F-Pace SUV. Being done with the mainstream models, the British carmaker is now set to upgrade its performance oriented SVR models and make them even more exhilarating. The company has started with the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and has made it even faster along with enhancing its dynamics. That said, it's not only that mighty 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 motor that's to be credited for the performance upgradation, there's more to it.

Also Read: 2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images

cqjj25c8

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is now underpinned by the advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture 2.0

The biggest update in the new F-Pace SVR is perhaps its new architecture. This SVR has now moved to Jaguar's advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture 2.0 (EVA 2.0) that has helped improving its agility and the model now adopts motorsport inspired design details. The 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 has been remapped to offer a more linearly elevating torque curve and is tuned to churn out 700 Nm of peak torque, while the engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Then there's the new Dynamic Launch function as well aiding the F-Pace SVR to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.0 seconds while it can clock a top-speed of 286 kmph. Along with engine, Jaguar has also updated the braking system to offer better and more systematic bite. The 395 mm front and 396 mm two-piece rear disc brakes are coupled with an integrated power booster which has been recalibrated to deliver a shorter and sportier feel on the brake pedal. While the new electric booster works just fine to mask down higher speeds, the new cooling and aerodynamic also add up to the overall braking performance.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group

ufc4e7mo

The interior of the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR is comprehensively redesigned as well to compliment the its sporty looks and appeal and it gets the latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro system as well.

0 Comments

Now the updates are not just limited to cosmetics on the outside and that's primarily from where the advancement in aerodynamics comes. The new front bodywork is influenced by SV's significant motorsport experience and reduces lift by 35 per cent, lowers the drag from 0.37 Cd to 0.36 Cd and of course amplifies the stance. The interior of the new F-Pace SVR is comprehensively redesigned as well to compliment the its sporty looks and appeal. Seat and door inserts are finished in Alcantara, with elements such as the central console and cup holders Windsor leather. It is also equipped with a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display that too has been wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature are standard with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option. Optional slimline semi-aniline leather sports seats with heritage logo-inspired diamond embroidery across the front shoulder section is also available and the same pattern is used on the leather on the seatbacks. The embossed SVR logo on the headrests too goes really well with the finish. It also gets JLR's famous Pivi-Pro infotainment system with an all-new 11.4-inch HD curved glass touchscreen that gets over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is also equipped with latest technologies like active road noise cancellation and advanced driver assistance system among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
2021 Kawasaki Meguro K3 Launched In Japan
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
Greaves Cotton Shuts Ranipet Plant; Will Focus On Operational Efficiency
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Claims Maiden Win In Sakhir GP As Mercedes Implode 
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
F1: Romain Grosjean To Miss Abu Dhabi GP To Focus On Recovery; Marks End Of Haas Career
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Win In Formula 2 In Sakhir GP Sprint Race; Mick Schumacher Crowned 2020 Champion
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Volvo Uses Gaming Technology To Develop Safer Cars
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day, Rates Hit Two Year High
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 62.99 - 63.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,30,7579% / 5 yrs
Luxury SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
13 - 18 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Audi RS7 Performance Package, Ask SVP And Jaguar F-Pace Review
18:22
Audi RS7 Performance Package, Ask SVP And Jaguar F-Pace Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 17-Nov-16 08:00 PM IST
Jeep Compass Crash Test, How To Spot A Flood Damaged Car, Ask SVP, Jaguar F-Pace Prestige
17:20
Jeep Compass Crash Test, How To Spot A Flood Damaged Car, Ask SVP, Jaguar F-Pace Prestige
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 07-Sep-17 08:30 PM IST
2017 Hyundai Verna Launch; Jaguar F-Pace Prestige Variant, Ask SVP and Honda 2Wheelers Plant
19:15
2017 Hyundai Verna Launch; Jaguar F-Pace Prestige Variant, Ask SVP and Honda 2Wheelers Plant
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 24-Aug-17 08:30 PM IST
Jaguar F-Pace Driven In India
03:25
Jaguar F-Pace Driven In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-16 01:10 PM IST
Jaguar F-Pace Review and Honda Navi
19:07
Jaguar F-Pace Review and Honda Navi
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 16-Apr-16 08:00 PM IST
Jaguar F Pace Front Side View
Jaguar F Pace Front Side View
Jaguar F Pace Side Veiw
Jaguar F Pace Side Veiw
Jaguar F Pace Rear View Side
Jaguar F Pace Rear View Side
Jaguar F Pace Rear View
Jaguar F Pace Rear View
Jaguar F Pace Sideo View
Jaguar F Pace Sideo View
Jaguar F Pace Logo
Jaguar F Pace Logo
Jaguar F Pace Side View Profile
Jaguar F Pace Side View Profile
Jaguar F Pace Headlight
Jaguar F Pace Headlight
Jagur
Jagur
Jaguar F Pace Front
Jaguar F Pace Front
Jaguar F Pace Tiallamp
Jaguar F Pace Tiallamp
Jaguar F Pace Side Profile
Jaguar F Pace Side Profile
Jaguar F Pace
Jaguar F Pace
Jaguar F Pace Headlight
Jaguar F Pace Headlight
Jaguar F Pace Allowhels
Jaguar F Pace Allowhels
Jaguar F Pace Front Profile
Jaguar F Pace Front Profile
Jaguar F Pace Logo
Jaguar F Pace Logo
Jaguar F Pacelogo1
Jaguar F Pacelogo1
Jaguar F Pace Rear Profile
Jaguar F Pace Rear Profile
Jaguar F Pace Rear Rear Light
Jaguar F Pace Rear Rear Light
Jaguar F Pace Drive Modejpg
Jaguar F Pace Drive Modejpg
Jaguar F Pace Dashbaord
Jaguar F Pace Dashbaord
Jaguar F Pace Infotainment System
Jaguar F Pace Infotainment System
Jaguar F Pace Window Controls
Jaguar F Pace Window Controls
Jaguar F Pace Meter Console
Jaguar F Pace Meter Console
Jaguar F Pace Moonroof
Jaguar F Pace Moonroof
Jaguar F Pace Rear Row Seats
Jaguar F Pace Rear Row Seats
Jaguar F Pace Dashboard
Jaguar F Pace Dashboard
Jaguar F Pace Transmissions
Jaguar F Pace Transmissions
Jaguar F Pace Speaker
Jaguar F Pace Speaker
Jaguar F Pace Rear Seat
Jaguar F Pace Rear Seat
Jaguar F Pace Boot
Jaguar F Pace Boot
Jaguar F Pace Drive Controls
Jaguar F Pace Drive Controls
Jaguar F Pace Engine
Jaguar F Pace Engine
Jaguar F Pace Infotainment Services
Jaguar F Pace Infotainment Services
Jaguar F Pace Seat
Jaguar F Pace Seat
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities