Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group

Jaguar Land Rover has filed a complaint against few Volkswagen Group companies including Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen with the US International Trade Commission. The British automaker has alleged that these carmakers are using JLR's patented Terrain Response Technology without permission. According to a news report published by The Quint, the company is claiming that the technology helps SUVs in tackling a broad range of surfaces and is a key feature in the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover models.

One of the models which allegedly uses JLR's Terrain Response Technology is the Lamborghini Urus

carandbike reached out to Jaguar Land Rover India for further clarity on the matter but the company has denied to comment on any ongoing legal dispute. In a statement, it said, "As a matter of policy, Jaguar Land Rover does not comment on ongoing legal disputes, however protecting our Intellectual Property is something we take very seriously,"

Matthew Moore, JLR's lawyer said in the filing, "JLR seeks to protect itself and its United States operations from companies that have injected infringing products into the U.S. market that incorporate, without any license from JLR, technology developed by JLR and protected by its patent". The report also states that JLR specifically is objecting on the imports of the Porsche Cayenne; Lamborghini Urus; Audi Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 Allroad and e-tron along with the Volkswagen Tiguan.

