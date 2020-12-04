2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images

The Jaguar I-Pace had won both the coveted World Car Of Year and Design Of The Year award in 2019 and its design was one of the most admirable aspects. Now, Jaguar is set to give the I-Pace a mild refresh and has filed in new patent images. The new set of images has surfaced online, giving us an idea of how the upcoming I-Pace will look like. And to start with, the new I-Pace doesn't look much different from its predecessor as the styling updates are really subtle.

The Jaguar I-Pace gets sleeker headlights.

It will really take a close look to identify what all has changed. For starters, the headlights look a bit stretched towards the grille and comparatively sleeker. Then the chrome treatment suns diagonally between the grille and lower section of the bumper. At the rear, the lower part of the bumper sports curtains on either sides along with very fine chrome detailing. Though Jaguar has not confirmed anything, we guess these vents are designed to reduce drag and exert more downforce, thereby enhancing the aerodynamics.

The profile and overall dimensions of the new Jaguar I-Pace remain unchanged.

Now on the inside, the Jaguar I-Pace is likely to get JLR's new Pivi-Pro infotainment system with the split screen setup. The main touchscreen is likely to be a 10.0-inch unit while there is likely to be a 5.0-inch screen down below. Then it will also get a software update which will introduce the new navigation system that can search the optimum charger which is available nearby. The system will also give all sorts of details of the driver like whether the charger is functional and available, what the total cost of charging is and the charging time.

At the rear it gets a redesigned bumper that sport new side curtains.

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace will also get a 11 kW three-phase AC charger replacing the outgoing 7 kW single phase charger offered with the current model. The new charger should fully recharge the 90 kWh battery pack in about 8 hours 40 minutes. Moreover, Jaguar will be offering the 3D-surround view camera as a standard fitment in the new I-Pace while a digital rear view mirror that we have already seen in latest Land Rovers like the Defender and Ranger Rover, will be optional.

