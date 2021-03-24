2021 Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV: All You Need To Know

The Jaguar I-Pace is the first fully electric vehicle from the company to be launched in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched its first-ever electric SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace in India. The I-Pace comes to India nearly three years after making its global debut, however, given the push Electric Vehicles (EV) are getting in India right now, this could very well be the right time for a product like the I-Pace. Launched at ₹ 1.05 crore to ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, India), the I-Pace is marginally expensive than it's closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Jaguar Land Rover also says that its retailer outlets across 19 cities in India are EV ready.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India

First things first, the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 electric SUV is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors, one on each axle. Combined, the electric motors deliver a maximum power output of 294 kW, equivalent to 394 bhp, and it develops a peak torque of 696 Nm. The instant torque output allows the I-Pace to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8-seconds. The Jaguar I-Pace gets a 90 kWh battery centrally mounted on the floor for lower centre of gravity with a 50:50 weight distribution The I-Pace's platform has allowed Jaguar to mount the battery pack in the centre, on the floor, which makes for a lower centre of gravity with a 50:50 weight distribution. The electric SUV also comes with an all-wheel-drive as standard across all variants. As for range, Jaguar claims the I-Pace can cover 470 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge, however, in real-world conditions, the electric range is expected to be between 300-400 km. The SUV also comes with an Eco mode and regenerative braking which help improve the range. Furthermore, Jaguar says that the I-Pace's design is extremely aerodynamic with a coefficient of 0.29 cd to minimise drag. Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Welcomes The Jaguar I-Pace To India Visually, the I-Pace comes with a sport design with nice sculpted lines and sharp edges Since its launch, the Jaguar I-PACE has won over 80 global awards, including the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car in 2019. Visually, the I-Pace comes with a sport design with nice sculpted lines and sharp edges. The design language comes from the C-X75 concept and includes elements like a single-frame front grille, cat-eyed LED headlamps, the scoop on the hood, sloping roofline and accentuated haunches. The I-Pace also comes with a set of 19-inch 5 Split-Spoke alloy wheels in gloss dark grey and contrast diamond turned finish. The I-Pace comes with a range of 470 km, while deliveries will begin soon In terms of exterior features, the I-Pace comes with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and option Matrix LED headlights. It also gets optional foglamps and headlight power wash. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, tailgate spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, heated electric power fold mirrors with optional memory function.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace: The Tech Inside India's Most Expensive EV 2021 Jaguar I-Pace gets Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto The cabin comes with a signature Jaguar design, featuring a black interior with tan leather upholstery and door trims. The car also comes with a digital instrument console, Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a secondary screen for climate control and other in-car controls. The car also gets wireless charging, 8-way semi-powered front seats with optional ventilation function and 40:20:40 folding rear seats with a centre armrest. The I-Pace also comes with several Driver Assistance features like - front and rear parking aid, heads-up display, 3d surround camera, adaptive cruise control and driver condition monitor. The SUV also gets 6 airbags and an intrusion sensor. The Jaguar I-Pace is loaded on the feature front and comes with complimentary charger too installed at your home or office The Jaguar I-Pace comes with an 11 kW three-phase onboard charger, while the car can handle charging up to 100 kW DC charge rate at fast-charging stations whenever they become available in India. At present, the automaker is setting up charging stations at its dealerships and service centres pan India to aid customers. In India, the Jaguar I-Pace is being offered in three variants - S, SE, HSE, and they are priced at ₹ 1.05 crore, ₹ 1.08 crore, and ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom India) respectively. The company is providing a battery warranty of 8 years/160,000 km, along with a 5-year service package, 5-year roadside assistance, and a 7.4kW AC wall box charger.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.