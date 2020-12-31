2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect

The Jeep Compass was the company's most affordable SUV to hit Indian shores in 2017 and the company has been making frequent upgradations in its line-up over the course of time. Three years down the line, and it's time for a mid-life refresh. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021 and the updated model is quite similar to the one that was unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. Here's what we can expect from the new Jeep Compass Facelift.

Exteriors

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will get an updated front and rear end.

The updates on the outside are minimal and one would need a close look to get the difference. For starters, there is a new body colour option along with subtle cosmetic changes like the tweaked seven-slat grille, new full-LED headlights, new alloy wheels and new LED taillamps. Both bumpers, front and rear bumpers have been revised as well and it also gets a wider honeycomb mesh airdam upfront giving it an even more butch appeal.

Interiors

The new Jeep Compass facelift will get a bigger touchscreen and new dashboard.

Now it's on the inside where we get to see some substantial upgrades. For instance, it gets a new dashboard that now sports a bigger touchscreen unit while the switch knobs for the climate control and push start-stop have been repositioned. There is new dual-tone interior with black and brown treatment with soft-touch upholstery and there is a new steering wheel as well along with an updated instrument panel.

Features

The new and bigger touchscreen unit is the biggest update in the features department and it's likely to be around 12-inches dimension wise. It will continue to offer features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while we also expect the 2020 model to get some connected car features along with voice command assist.

Engines

the Jeep Compass facelift will continue with same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

We don't expect to see any major change in the mechanical department. Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will continue to feature both the existing BS6 powertrains - the Multi-air petrol and Multi-jet diesel unit. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-Air petrol engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit. While the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-Jet diesel engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Safety

As before, the new Jeep Compass will be equipped with seven-airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and a host of electronics including electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BA), terrain modes, hill assist (HA) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.

