New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 05, 2021 and the updated model is quite similar to the one that was unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will go on sale in India on January 05, 2021. expand View Photos
The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will go on sale in India on January 05, 2021.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will go on sale in India on January 05.
  • It will get a new dashboard and a bigger touchscreen unit.
  • It will get a revised front and rear end.

The Jeep Compass was the company's most affordable SUV to hit Indian shores in 2017 and the company has been making frequent upgradations in its line-up over the course of time. Three years down the line, and it's time for a mid-life refresh. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021 and the updated model is quite similar to the one that was unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. Here's what we can expect from the new Jeep Compass Facelift.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed

Exteriors

hoejg1n

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will get an updated front and rear end.

The updates on the outside are minimal and one would need a close look to get the difference. For starters, there is a new body colour option along with subtle cosmetic changes like the tweaked seven-slat grille, new full-LED headlights, new alloy wheels and new LED taillamps. Both bumpers, front and rear bumpers have been revised as well and it also gets a wider honeycomb mesh airdam upfront giving it an even more butch appeal.

Interiors

s8bnh6d

The new Jeep Compass facelift will get a bigger touchscreen and new dashboard.

Newsbeep

Now it's on the inside where we get to see some substantial upgrades. For instance, it gets a new dashboard that now sports a bigger touchscreen unit while the switch knobs for the climate control and push start-stop have been repositioned. There is new dual-tone interior with black and brown treatment with soft-touch upholstery and there is a new steering wheel as well along with an updated instrument panel.

Features

The new and bigger touchscreen unit is the biggest update in the features department and it's likely to be around 12-inches dimension wise. It will continue to offer features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while we also expect the 2020 model to get some connected car features along with voice command assist.

Engines

979oqql8

the Jeep Compass facelift will continue with same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

We don't expect to see any major change in the mechanical department. Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will continue to feature both the existing BS6 powertrains - the Multi-air petrol and Multi-jet diesel unit. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-Air petrol engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit. While the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-Jet diesel engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Safety

0 Comments

As before, the new Jeep Compass will be equipped with seven-airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and a host of electronics including electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BA), terrain modes, hill assist (HA) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
Honda Files Trademark Registration For ST 125
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
The Kia Sonet IMT: How It Works
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
COVID-19 Delays First Motorcycle From Bajaj-Triumph Partnership To 2023
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
34,2319% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
14.1 - 18 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
03:44
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-17 02:54 PM IST
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
01:38
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-17 07:46 PM IST
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
02:14
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Jul-17 02:18 PM IST
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Compass Side Profile
Jeep Compass Side Profile
Jeep Compass Front Grille
Jeep Compass Front Grille
Jeep Compass Front View
Jeep Compass Front View
Jeep Compass1
Jeep Compass1
Jeep Compass Front
Jeep Compass Front
Jeep Compass Black
Jeep Compass Black
Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Bedrock Edition
Bedrock Edition
Jeep Compass Front Profile
Jeep Compass Front Profile
Jeep Compass Sky View
Jeep Compass Sky View
Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Bedrock Edition Badge
Bedrock Edition Badge
Jeep Compass Dashboard
Jeep Compass Dashboard
Jeep Compass Infotament System
Jeep Compass Infotament System
Jeep Compass Steering View
Jeep Compass Steering View
Jeep Compass Geat
Jeep Compass Geat
Jeep Compass Front Seats
Jeep Compass Front Seats
Jeep Compas Airbags
Jeep Compas Airbags
Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
Government Extends Deadline For FASTag Till February 15, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities