2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage; Features Revealed

The latest spy photos of the Jeep Compass facelift reveals it new colour, and it also give us a glimpse at the cabin of the upcoming SUV, which too seems to have received its fair share of updates.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come in a new dark bottle green colour and an updated cabin expand View Photos
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come in a new dark bottle green colour and an updated cabin

Highlights

  • The 2021 Jeep Compass will come in a new dark green colour
  • The Compass will also get an updated cabin with dual-tone interior
  • On the mechanical front, the Compass SUV is likely to remain unchanged

The upcoming 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has been spotted again, and this around, we get to see the SUV completely undisguised, and in a new dark bottle green colour. It's the same shade that was revealed in the recently released teaser for the 2021 Compass SUV, which is currently slated to be launched on January 7, 2020. The latest spy photos also give us a glimpse at the cabin of the upcoming SUV, which too seems to have received its fair share of updates.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

dbu18sgs

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will come with an updated cabin with dual tone black and brown interior

Judging by the spy photos, the India-spec Jeep Compass facelift looks very similar to the updated Compass that made its debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, in November. Similar to that one, the India-spec model also comes with a new dual-tone interior with black and brown treatment. The dashboard appears to have been completely redesigned, and it is now draped in soft-touch leather with stitching.

m5fb5f4g

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift also gets an updated dashboard with a new touchscreen display, a new steering wheels and revised in-car controls

Newsbeep

There is a new tall touchscreen infotainment system with a bunch of buttons placed below it for in-car controls, and below that we see a thick chrome insert and the new air-con controls as well. The updated Compass also appears to come with a new steering wheel, featuring the Jeep logo in a different format. The instrument cluster also appears to have been updated, and we also get to see re-positioned engine start-stop button.

epnssf2

Exterior updates on the Jeep Compass facelift includes new alloy wheels and new LED taillamps

Updates made to the exterior, apart from the new paint scheme, include a bunch of cosmetic changes, like the revised front grille, new full-LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and new LED taillamps. The SUV also gets a set of new front and rear bumpers, and upfront we get to see a more aggressive-looking design with a wide airdam featuring a honeycomb pattern mesh grille.

Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will continue to feature both the existing BS6 compliant powertrains - the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 9-speed torque converter for the petrol engine, and a 7-speed DCT automatic for the oil burner.

Source: Shifting-Gears

