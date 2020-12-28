2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

The new Jeep Compass compact SUV will be unveiled in the country on January 7, 2021

The much-awaited 2021 Jeep Compass will be unveiled in the country next month. The American SUV maker will be revealing a new iteration of the Compass in the country on January, 7 2021. The facelifted avatar made its global debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China last month, and now it is all set to hit our shores. The company has teased the new 2021 Compass sporting a new green colour on its official website ahead of its India debut.

The carmaker is expected to commence the pre-bookings for the updated Compass very soon. It will be produced at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The iconic brand is also developing a 7-seater version of the SUV, which reportedly will share its platform and powertrain options. The refreshed model will sport cosmetic upgrades inside out while the mechanical front will remain unchanged.

Visually, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be more aggressive than the outgoing model. It will get a bigger chrome finished seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille accompanied by sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new taillamps, and much more.

On the inside, the new Compass will be equipped with updated interiors, slightly revised dashboard design and all-leather upholstery. Moreover, the dual-tone pattern will be replaced by an all-black colour scheme. Another addition will be a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice control support. The SUV will also get a new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and much more.

The mechanical front of the SUV is likely to remain unchanged, unlike the international market. It will continue to be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model. Both the BS6 compliant powertrains will be 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

