New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

Jeep India has teased the new 2021 Compass sporting a new green colour on its official website ahead of its debut.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Jeep Compass compact SUV will be unveiled in the country on January 7, 2021 expand View Photos
The new Jeep Compass compact SUV will be unveiled in the country on January 7, 2021

Highlights

  • Bookings for the new Compass SUV likely to open soon
  • The SUV will sport considerable cosmetic updates inside out
  • The mechanical front of the Compass SUV is likely to remain untouched

The much-awaited 2021 Jeep Compass will be unveiled in the country next month. The American SUV maker will be revealing a new iteration of the Compass in the country on January, 7 2021. The facelifted avatar made its global debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China last month, and now it is all set to hit our shores. The company has teased the new 2021 Compass sporting a new green colour on its official website ahead of its India debut.

Also Read: Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon​

curpn8kg

The new 2021 Jeep Compass has been teased on the official website

The carmaker is expected to commence the pre-bookings for the updated Compass very soon. It will be produced at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The iconic brand is also developing a 7-seater version of the SUV, which reportedly will share its platform and powertrain options. The refreshed model will sport cosmetic upgrades inside out while the mechanical front will remain unchanged.

Visually, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be more aggressive than the outgoing model. It will get a bigger chrome finished seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille accompanied by sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new taillamps, and much more.

Newsbeep

On the inside, the new Compass will be equipped with updated interiors, slightly revised dashboard design and all-leather upholstery. Moreover, the dual-tone pattern will be replaced by an all-black colour scheme. Another addition will be a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice control support. The SUV will also get a new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and much more.

979oqql8

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show

Also Read: Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India​

0 Comments

The mechanical front of the SUV is likely to remain unchanged, unlike the international market. It will continue to be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model. Both the BS6 compliant powertrains will be 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Apple Analyst Says
Apple Analyst Says "Apple Car" May Not Come Before 2027 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
34,2319% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
14.1 - 18 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
03:44
Jeep Compass Petrol Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-17 02:54 PM IST
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
01:38
Jeep Compass Scores 5 Stars at Euro NCAP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-17 07:46 PM IST
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
02:14
Jeep Compass SUV Launched, Price In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Jul-17 02:18 PM IST
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Rear Side View
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Compass Suv
Jeep Compass Side Profile
Jeep Compass Side Profile
Jeep Compass Front Grille
Jeep Compass Front Grille
Jeep Compass Front View
Jeep Compass Front View
Jeep Compass1
Jeep Compass1
Jeep Compass Front
Jeep Compass Front
Jeep Compass Black
Jeep Compass Black
Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Jeep Compass Side Profile View
Bedrock Edition
Bedrock Edition
Jeep Compass Front Profile
Jeep Compass Front Profile
Jeep Compass Sky View
Jeep Compass Sky View
Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Jeep Compass Alloy Wheels
Bedrock Edition Badge
Bedrock Edition Badge
Jeep Compass Dashboard
Jeep Compass Dashboard
Jeep Compass Infotament System
Jeep Compass Infotament System
Jeep Compass Steering View
Jeep Compass Steering View
Jeep Compass Geat
Jeep Compass Geat
Jeep Compass Front Seats
Jeep Compass Front Seats
Jeep Compas Airbags
Jeep Compas Airbags
Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Jeep Compass Star Stop Button
Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Jeep Compass Cotrolls
Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Bedrock Edition Front Seat View
Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Bedrock Edition Infotainment System
Gib 300x600
x
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities