2021 Kia Carnival Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 24.95 Lakh

Kia India has added a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant to the Kia Carnival line-up and so the Carnival is offered in a total of four variants now- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
16-Sep-21 06:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • The 2021 Kia Carnival gets the brand's new logo.
  • It gets new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels & other cosmetic updates.
  • Kia India has also added a new Limousine Plus variant to the line-up.

Kia India has launched the update 2021 Carnival MPV India with prices starting at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base Premium variant and going all the way up to Rs. 33.99 lakh for the range-topping Limousine Plus trim. To begin with, the MPV has received subtle cosmetic changes on the outside, the new 'Kia' logo being the most prominent update. The Korean carmaker has added a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant to the line-up and so the Carnival is offered in a total of four variants now- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus. The front end gets a chunky silver skid plate along with silver C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp area and newly design 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

2021 Kia Carnival Prices
Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seater Rs. 24.95 lakh
Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seater Rs. 25.15 lakh
Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seater Rs. 29.49 lakh
Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seater Rs. 29.95 lakh
Kia Carnival Limousine 7 Seater Rs. 31.99 lakh
Kia Carnival Limousine Plus 7 Seater Rs. 33.99 lakh

The captain seats are limited to the range-topping Limousine variant and are covered in leatherette.

The layout of the cabin has remained unchanged and it carries with the same creature comforts as well. The super comfortable leatherette reclining seats are of course there and they still snug you pretty well. There it retains the 8.0-inch infotainment system with over-the-air (OTA) map updates and UVO support. The equipment list also includes an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and the Limousine variant now also comes equipped with aa single unit of 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system and smart pure air purifier with virus protection. The Limousine and Limousine Plus variants sport features like the Harman Kardon Premium eight-Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake, 10 way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, and 10.1-inch Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System an tyre pressure monitoring system.

Build quality is top notch and the dashboard is loaded with features.

Mechanically, the Kia Carnival remains unchanged. It gets the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine belting out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission as standard.

