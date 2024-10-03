New Kia Carnival Receives 2796 Bookings In India

Kia India has launched two all-new vehicles- the new Carnival, and the EV9. During the presentation, it was revealed that the company has registered a total of 2796 bookings for the Carnival as of October 3, quite notable for a vehicle in its segment. The Carnival Limousine Plus is priced at a hefty Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is far higher than what was forecasted prior to its launch.

On the cosmetic front, the new Carnival looks vastly different from its predecessor, with boxier, more modern styling than before. The fascia comes with vertically stacked headlamp clusters, housing DRLs that extend to the centre portion of the vehicle’s hood. The Carnival is being offered in just two exterior colours - Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl.



On the inside, the new Carnival’s cabin features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Other features include dual electric sunroofs, powered front and second-row seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The new Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as standard. The unit develops 190 bhp and 441 Nm on peak torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.