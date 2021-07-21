2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift: Top 5 Highlights

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery facelift was recently launched in the Indian market. The SUV gets a starting price of Rs. 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the Land Rover Discovery made its global debut in November 2020. The premium 7-seater SUV now comes with a revised design language, new technology and feature upgrades. It also gets a more powerful line-up of Ingenium engines with petrol and diesel options. Here are the top five highlights of the new Land Rover Discovery facelift.

1. The updated Land Rover Discovery facelift comes with a restyled grille, new Matrix LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned LED taillights, reworked rear bumper, new side air vents, and more. The distinctive elements of the Discovery including the clamshell bonnet, stepped roof and C-pillar remain.

2. In terms of dimensions, the Land Rover Discovery is 4,956 mm long, 2,220 mm wide, and 1,888 mm tall. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,923 mm. The SUV comes in 12 colour options, including a range of new shades - Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver and Charente Grey.

3. The overall design of the cabin remains very similar to the outgoing model, apart from the new upgrades. It gets an 11.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with a new Pivi Pro infotainment system with OTA updates, a 12.3-inch digital console, Air Ionisation with PM2.5 air filtration technology, Land Rover's Click and Go tablet holders, Meridian surround sound system and more.

4. The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is available with a choice of three powertrain options - 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol, and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel. The P300 Ingenium petrol delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, whereas the P360 is tuned for 355 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The D300 develops 296 bhp and 650 Nm. All three engines come with an automatic transmission. Both 3.0-litre engines get a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

5. The D300 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 209 kmph. The P300 and P360 variants can sprint can hit the three-figure mark in 7.3 seconds and 6.5 seconds, respectively. The top speed of both the variants is 201 kmph and 209 kmph.