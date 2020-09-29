New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Facelift Unveiled

The long wheelbase version has 140 mm more space between both wheels and is marginally longer overall as well. However, its width and height remain unchanged.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a 140 mm longer wheelbase.
  • It is expected to get a 2.0-litre, mild-hybrid powertrain under its hood.
  • The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase has been the German carmaker's most successful model in India since its launch and it is loved for all the space it offers on the inside. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift was revealed earlier this year in March and now we get to see the long wheelbase version which is most likely to come to India. The long wheelbase version has 140 mm more space between both wheels and is marginally longer overall as well. However, its width and height remain unchanged.

mgu1u07

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-CLass LWB has a 140 mm longer wheelbase.

In terms of design and exterior, the E-Class LWB Facelift looks very similar to the standard E-Class Facelift. It gets a new front end, with a slightly revised grille, getting the three-pointed star and newly designed headlamps, which now look in line with other Mercedes-Benz cars. The bumpers at the front and rear are new and look better and the tail-lamps too get a new design. The cabin too gets similar updates that we saw on the E-Class Facelift. The dashboard will sport two 10.25-inch screens, integrated in a single unit, and the steering wheel itself is new. The MBUX infotainment interface now comes with Linguatronic voice control and augmented reality. You also get energising kinetic seats along with energising comfort control and power nap options. The kinetic seats can make micro adjustments to the backrest and the headrest while the comfort control offer music, ambient lighting and massage options. Plus, the E-Class range also gets a bunch of new upholstery options to choose from.

fpb5oc3g

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets the MBUX system.

Mercedes-Benz also says that rear-seat comfort has also improved and it has added a new rear centre console touchscreen and two USB ports. Other updates include extensive revisions to the driving assistance systems and the E-Class range now gets features such as steering wheel hands-off detection, active distance assist, steering assist, active brake assist, active blind spot assist and a parking package which includes a 360 degree camera.

achm496g

Under the hood, it is expected to get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine.

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is sold with seven engine options including plugin hybrid units along with petrol and diesel engines. There is a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild hybrid petrol motor with an integrated starter generator (ISG) along with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and this is the powertrain which is expected on the India-spec E-Class LWB as well. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
Expected Price
₹ 60 Lakh - 1 Crore
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
