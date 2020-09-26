2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China

New Chinese motorcycle brand QJMotor has unveiled its entire range of motorcycles for 2021 at the China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, or CIMA Show in Chongqing, China. QJMotor may be a new brand, but the firm is part of the Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli. So, QJMotor's range may be all-new for 2021, but the brand has been able to draw on the existing platforms and components from Benelli to create its own line of premium products for the Chinese market.

The QJMotor SRG 600 will form the basis for the new Benelli TNT600i

The QJMotor SRG 600 sportbike is essentially based on the engine and chassis of the Benelli TNT600i. The 600 cc, inline four-cylinder engine makes 80 bhp of power at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The SRG 600 has a claimed top speed of 190 kmph, and a 0 to 100 kmph claimed acceleration time of 4.6 seconds. The bike gets LED lights, a quickshifter (for upshifts only) and a standard slipper clutch. On the features list, the SRG 600 gets keyless ignition and a 5-inch TFT instrument console with adaptive display. Suspension is from KYB, while Brembo supplies the braking hardware, with Bosch offering the electronics.

The upcoming Benelli TRK 800 will be based on the QJMotor SRT 750

The QJMotor SRT 750 is the brand's biggest bike, and features the 754 cc, parallel-twin engine from the Benelli 752S and Leoncino 800. The SRT 750 will share several things in common with the soon-to-be-introduced Benelli TRK 800. The QJMotor SRT 750 will be offered in two variants, one with 17-inch alloy wheels, and the other, a more off-road oriented spoked wheel variant with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel. The SRT 750 gets LED lighting, keyless ignition and a 7-inch TFT instrument console.

The QJMotor SRV 500 looks to be based on the Benelli 502C

The QJMotor SRV 500 seems to be based on the Benelli 502C with a silhouette that seems to have taken inspiration from the Ducati Diavel. The engine is Benelli's 500 cc parallel-twin, which is also used in the Benelli TRK 502, and makes 48 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 47 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The SRV 500 gets telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock and the engine is mounted on a steel tube frame and the bike has a kerb weight of 198 kg.

The QJMotor SRT 500 appears to be a restyled Benelli TRK 502

The same 500 cc parallel-twin is also used in the QJMotor SRT 500, the brand's mid-size adventure bike, which is essentially the Benelli TRK 502. The SRT 500 looks like a much more modern and stylish version compared to the TRK 502, with LED lights, Brembo brakes and a 5-inch full colour TFT screen. The QJMotor SRT 500 has a kerb weight of 225 kg.

The QJMotor SRK 350 gets sharp looks and is built on a 350 cc engine with a kerb weight of 176 kg

The QJMotor SRK 350 is the brand's version based on the Benelli 302 S, but looks a lot modern with sharp bodywork, full LED lighting, a TFT dashboard and backlit bar controls. As the name suggest, the engine gets a displacement bump to 350 cc, with maximum power of 36 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 31 Nm at 7,000 rpm. With a kerb weight of 176 kg, the SRK 350 seems to be a light package and should offer agile handling with an upside down fork and monoshock rear suspension.

The QJMotor Sport Turismo 250 seems to be an all-new model

The smallest motorcycle from QJMotor is the Turismo Sport 250, with an old school, modern-classic, retro design. Benelli doesn't have anything like the Turismo Sport 250 yet, and it's not the same engine as the Benelli Leoncino 250 either. So, it may be fair to assume that Benelli may introduce some sort of a new entry-level model based on the Turismo Sport 250. The oil-cooled twin makes just 17.4 bhp, but the build quality looks good and the bike is quite well-finished. The Turismo Sport 250 gets a LCD console, dual-channel ABS and runs on an 18-inch front wheel and 15-inch rear wheel.

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

