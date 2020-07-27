New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming New Benelli 502 Revealed As QJMotor SRV500

The QJMotor SRV500 seems to be based on the Benelli 502C, and has lower-spec components, hinting at the possibility of a lower priced Benelli 502C version.

QJMotor SRV500 is based on the Benelli 502C

Highlights

  • QJMotor is the Chinese brand from Benelli's parent company Qianjiang
  • QJMotor SRV500 is based on the Benelli 502S
  • Benelli may also introduce a lower-spec variant of the 502S

New Chinese motorcycle brand QJMotor, is owned by China's Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli. QJMotor is working on several new bikes, which will share the same basic platform as the corresponding models from Benelli, but will be launched as China-specific models, possibly priced attractively, under the QJMotor brand. QJMotor has officially unveiled only one model so far, the QJMotor SRK 600, believed to be the QJ-branded version of the upcoming Benelli TNT600i. Now, leaked images show another new QJ-branded 500 cc motorcycle, called the QJMotor SRV 500.

The Benelli 502 forms the basis for the QJMotor SRV500

The QJMotor SRV 500 looks a lot like the Benelli 502S, which was supposed to have been launched in India, after the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Benelli Leoncino 500, but seems to have been put off for now. The SRV 500 looks quite like the Benelli 502C, in the silhouette, proportions, and even shares the same 47 bhp, 500 cc, parallel-twin engine. However, the QJMotor SRV 500 gets a different frame than the Ducati Diavel-like 502S, and there are other differences in the components, geometry and cycle parts.

The  QJMotor SRK 600 (pictured above), is expected to form the base for the updated Benelli TNT600i

Specifications filed in China for type approval show the bike has a 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, compared to the 17-inch front and rear size combination of the 502C. And unlike the upside down forks of the Benelli 502S, the SRV 500 has conventional telescopic forks, and a single front disc, rather than twin discs. Towards the rear, the swingarm is a box-section type, compared to the Benelli's tubular swingarm. The new frame, along with the changes have made the SRV 500 considerably lighter than the Benelli 502S, with a kerb weight of 198 kg, which is 20 kg less than the 502C. Benelli is also expected to introduce several new models later this year, including the middleweight adventure bike, the TRK 800, the new TNT 600i, and possibly even a Benelli-variant of the SRV 500.

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

