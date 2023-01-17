Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Following its debut at EICMA late last year, Royal Enfield announced prices for the new Super meteor 650 in India earlier this week. The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as Royal Enfield’s other 650cc motorcycles though with a greater focus on cruising than its siblings. In terms of competition, the Super Meteor doesn’t have a direct rival in its price bracket with the closest alternative being Royal Enfield’s own Interceptor 650 though in terms of displacement, the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Benelli 502C do also come into the picture.

We see how the models compare on paper.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Benelli 502C Kawasaki Vulcan S Engine 648cc, parallel twin 648cc, parallel twin 500cc, 2 cyls 649 cc, parallel twin Power 46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm 47 bhp at 7150 rpm 46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm 59.9 bhp at 7500 rpm Torque 52.2 Nm at 5650 rpm 52 Nm at 5250 rpm 46 Nm at 6000 rpm 62.4 Nm at 6600 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The Vulcan S is the most powerful bike here by over 10 bhp

Starting with the engines, the Benelli 502C has the smallest engine of the bunch and makes the least torque though horse-power figures are in the same ballpark as the Super Meteor and Interceptor. Speaking of the two Royal Enfields, both motorcycles make almost identical power with the Super Meteor making peak power and torque at marginally higher rpm. The Vulcan S is the most powerful bike here developing over 10 bhp and 10 Nm more than rivals.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Benelli 502C Kawasaki Vulcan S L x W x H 2260 x 890 x 1155 mm 2122 x 789 x 1165 mm 2240 x 950 x 1140 mm 2310 x 855 x 1090 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm 1400 mm 1600 mm 1575 mm Seat Height 740 mm 804 mm 750 mm 705 mm Fuel Tank capacity 15.7 litres 13.7 litres 21 litres 14 litres

The Benelli 502C has the smallest displacement but the largest fuel tank and longest wheelbase

The difference between the two Royal Enfields becomes more apparent when it comes to size. The Meteor’s wheelbase is a good 100 mm longer than the Interceptor. The longer dimensions along with low seat height help give the bike its cruiser stance – compared to the Interceptor’s roadster look - with the trademark retro-styled elements seen on all Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Super Meteor also one-ups the Interceptor with a USD fork up front and longer travel twin-shocks at the rear.

The Benelli in comparison is a proper street naked though the low saddle height does mean that its easier for people to get on and alight. Then there’s also the suspension set-up with a USD fork up front and mono-shock at the rear.

The Interceptor 650 is one of the most affordable 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycles on sale in India

The Vulcan too is designed as a cruiser though with a more modern take on the design as compared to the Super Meteor. The Vulcan S is the longest mike here though it’s the Benelli that packs the longest wheelbase. At 705 mm, seat height is the lowest on the Kawasaki. The Kawasaki however misses out on a USD front fork for a simpler telescopic fork though it gets an off-set mono-shock set-up at the rear.

In terms of pricing, the Interceptor 650 is the most affordable model here with a Rs 2.85 lakh starting price. The Super Meteor is priced higher with a Rs 3.49 lakh starting price. The Benelli and Kawasaki meanwhile are priced at a notable premium. The 502C is priced at Rs 5.70 lakh while the Vulcan S is the most expensive model here at Rs 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom).