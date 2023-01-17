  • Home
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Super Meteor 650 goes up against models such as the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C while also competing with the Interceptor 650.
  • Kawasaki Vulcan S develops the most power at 59.9 bhp and 62.4 Nm
  • Interceptor 650 is the most affordable of the large displacement twin-cylinder bikes
  • Super meteor 650 priced from Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following its debut at EICMA late last year, Royal Enfield announced prices for the new Super meteor 650 in India earlier this week. The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as Royal Enfield’s other 650cc motorcycles though with a greater focus on cruising than its siblings. In terms of competition, the Super Meteor doesn’t have a direct rival in its price bracket with the closest alternative being Royal Enfield’s own Interceptor 650 though in terms of displacement, the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Benelli 502C do also come into the picture. 

We see how the models compare on paper.

 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Benelli 502CKawasaki Vulcan S
Engine 648cc, parallel twin648cc, parallel twin500cc, 2 cyls649 cc, parallel twin
Power46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm47 bhp at 7150 rpm46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm59.9 bhp at 7500 rpm
Torque52.2 Nm at 5650 rpm52 Nm at 5250 rpm46 Nm at 6000 rpm62.4 Nm at 6600 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed6-speed

The Vulcan S is the most powerful bike here by over 10 bhp

Starting with the engines, the Benelli 502C has the smallest engine of the bunch and makes the least torque though horse-power figures are in the same ballpark as the Super Meteor and Interceptor. Speaking of the two Royal Enfields, both motorcycles make almost identical power with the Super Meteor making peak power and torque at marginally higher rpm. The Vulcan S is the most powerful bike here developing over 10 bhp and 10 Nm more than rivals.

 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Benelli 502CKawasaki Vulcan S
L x W x H2260 x 890 x 1155 mm2122 x 789 x 1165 mm2240 x 950 x 1140 mm2310 x 855 x 1090 mm
Wheelbase1500 mm1400 mm1600 mm1575 mm
Seat Height740 mm804 mm750 mm705 mm
Fuel Tank capacity15.7 litres13.7 litres21 litres14 litres

The Benelli 502C has the smallest displacement but the largest fuel tank and longest wheelbase

The difference between the two Royal Enfields becomes more apparent when it comes to size. The Meteor’s wheelbase is a good 100 mm longer than the Interceptor. The longer dimensions along with low seat height help give the bike its cruiser stance – compared to the Interceptor’s roadster look - with the trademark retro-styled elements seen on all Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Super Meteor also one-ups the Interceptor with a USD fork up front and longer travel twin-shocks at the rear.

The Benelli in comparison is a proper street naked though the low saddle height does mean that its easier for people to get on and alight. Then there’s also the suspension set-up with a USD fork up front and mono-shock at the rear.

The Interceptor 650 is one of the most affordable 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycles on sale in India

The Vulcan too is designed as a cruiser though with a more modern take on the design as compared to the Super Meteor. The Vulcan S is the longest mike here though it’s the Benelli that packs the longest wheelbase. At 705 mm, seat height is the lowest on the Kawasaki. The Kawasaki however misses out on a USD front fork for a simpler telescopic fork though it gets an off-set mono-shock set-up at the rear.

In terms of pricing, the Interceptor 650 is the most affordable model here with a Rs 2.85 lakh starting price. The Super Meteor is priced higher with a Rs 3.49 lakh starting price. The Benelli and Kawasaki meanwhile are priced at a notable premium. The 502C is priced at Rs 5.70 lakh while the Vulcan S is the most expensive model here at Rs 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

line