Royal Enfield Super Meteor vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was recently launched in India and its prices range between Rs. 3.49 lakh to Rs. 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the third 650 cc model from RE and the most expensive as well. But, there is good argument for it being quite competitively priced, seeing as it gets an LED headlight, 43 mm upside down forks, brushed Aluminium bits, tubeless tyres and other features.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Astral Rs. 3.49 lakh Interstellar Rs. 3.64 lakh Celestial (Tourer) Rs. 3.79 lakh

While the Super Meteor 650 may not have a direct rival, there are a few motorcycles that are priced in the same ballpark and have similar specifications. For reference, the Super Meteor 650 gets a 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is air/oil-cooled and makes 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm. It weighs in at 241 kg (kerb weight).

We have included the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Benelli 502C along with Super Meteor 650’s own sibling, the Interceptor 650. So, lets see how these motorcycles stack up against the SM 650, purely in terms of pricing.

Up first is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. It is a legit cruiser, has a 649 cc parallel-twin engine, which is liquid-cooled and makes about 60 bhp at 7,500 rpm. At 235, kg, it is lighter than the Super Meteor 650 too. The catch is, that the Vulcan S is priced at Rs. 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost twice the price of the ‘Astral’ variant of the SM 650. So, while it may seem to be a better cruiser on paper, in terms of specifications, the high price is a definite deal-breaker. Plus, Royal Enfield has a much wider spread of after-sales service network, with easier accessibility.

Then, we have the Benelli 502C, which is essentially a Ducati Diavel-styled mid-size power cruiser. It gets a 500 cc parallel-twin, which is liquid-cooled too and makes 48 bhp at 8,500 rpm. The Benelli 502C has a kerb weight of 216 kg, making it 26 kg lighter than the Super Meteor 650. It is priced at Rs. 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost Rs. 2 lakh more expensive than the top-spec ‘Celestial’ variant of the Super Meteor 650.

Lastly, we have the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which could be considered as the closest rival to the Super Meteor 650. It shares the same engine, with similar specifications but is much lighter, at 202 kg kerb weight. Prices for the Interceptor 650 start at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly cheaper than the Super Meteor 650. Of course, it is a retro roadster and not a cruiser, so the design is significantly different. But it does lose out on premium features like the 43 mm USD fork, LED headlight and the standard Tripper Navigation Pod.

So, all things considered, we think the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is competitively priced, offering good value for money, for the features it offers.