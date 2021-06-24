2021 Triumph Trident 660: Top 5 Highlights

The Triumph Trident 660 is the British bike maker's most affordable offering but with all the qualities the brand is known for. We rode the Trident earlier this year and came impressed with an entertaining middleweight naked it has turned out to be. It is designed to be your first big bike for newer riders or for those looking to get back on two wheels. As the markets open up again, let's take a look at the top five highlights of the 2021 Triumph Trident 660.

The styling on the Trident 660 blends the heritage with modern lines in a compelling package

1. The Triumph Trident 660 blends in the Bonneville's heritage design with modern touches. It's a healthy mix of old and new with compact proportions, sharp lines and sporty styling. Adding to the distinctive elements is the minimal tail section, while the round headlamp and muscular fuel tank lend a retro appeal.

The Trident 660 is a compact, lightweight roadster and sits below the Triumph Street Triple range

2. The Trident 660 comes with all LED lighting, while the circular TFT instrument console is loaded with information. It's customisable too via the joystick-type four buttons located on the left handlebar. The bike also comes with the optional My Triumph connectivity system with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and can be used to connect a GoPro as well.

The Trident 660 works great for a daily commute and some weekend fun

3. The 660 cc, inline three-cylinder engine is derived from the Triumph Daytona 675. The motor though has been developed from the ground-up and develops 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm, and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The 660 cc, inline three-pot engine is flexible and packs a wide spread of torque to give it an entertaining personality

4. The Trident comes across as easy-to-ride and easy-to-handle. It feels light, and compact, whether you're pushing it, or turning it around in a tight parking spot. Power is concentrated in the mid-range that makes for fewer gear changes.

The Trident 660 has been launched with introductory prices starting at Rs. 6.95 lakh (Ex-showroom)

5. The Trident 660 is priced from Rs. 6.95 lakh, while the top more feature-loaded variant will set you back by Rs. 7.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Optional extras like the My Triumph connectivity system and the quickshifter will further add around Rs. 50,000 to the asking price.