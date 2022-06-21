2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard Teased For India, Launch Soon

Ducati India has dropped the teaser for the Scrambler Urban Motard that will go on sale in India soon. The Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard made its global debut last year along with the bigger 1100 Tribute Pro. The new variant brings cosmetic updates to the motorcycle and will be sold alongside the existing versions of the Scrambler range. The Urban Motard features a graffiti paint job that combines Star Silk White and Ducati GP 2019 Red in energetic graphics. It also comes with a flat seat, low handlebar, side number plate and a high-mounted red finished front mudguard.

The new Scrambler Urban Motard is based on the 803 cc version of the Scrambler and is powered by an L-Twin, air-cooled engine tuned for 72 bhp and 66.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multi-plate clutch. The bike uses a tubular steel trellis frame with suspension duties handled by 41 mm Kayaba USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a single 330 mm disc at the front and 245 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with cornering ABS as part of the standard kit.

The Urban Motard gets a flat seat, low handlebar, side number plate and a high-mounted red finished front mudguard

One of the highlights of the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is the wheels with the 17-inch spoke units featuring a 120-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyre at the front while the rear gets a broader 180-section tyre. The Urban Motard tips the scales at 196 kg while the seat height is around 805 mm. Other features include an LED headlamp, taillight and indicators, USB socket and an LCD console. The upcoming offering is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Triumph Street Scrambler and BMW R nineT Scrambler in the segment.