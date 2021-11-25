2022 Kia Niro Breaks Cover

The 2022 Kia Niro has been one of the highly anticipated launches in the global market ever since the Korean carmaker released its first teaser. And finally, the crossover has made its global debut at the Seoul Mobility Show. The all-new Kia Niro has been developed from scratch and that's very apparent in its design itself. Very evidently, it builds up on the Habaniro concept showcased in 2019 and deviates quite a bit from the traditional Kia design language that we have seen in the carmaker's existing model line-up so far.

The Kia Niro has been designed from the scratch and looks very futuristic.

The brand says that the new Kia Niro takes its design inspiration from nature with the choice of colours and materials used. Even the silhouette has been modified, giving it a more modern crossover look and aerodynamics too have been enhanced, courtesy wider front pillars and slightly low-slung rear. The tiger-nose grille too has a different outline now. It's wider and much sleeker, and runs the width of the front-end. You obviously get the trendier split LED headlight setup now and the heartbeat design of the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) too has been updated. It's a single beat motif that fits a wider frame. The profile too looks very sleek and clean with lesser lines and contouring done precisely. The rear has been particularly designed to support aerodynamic efficiency and reduce drag, and even the vertically stacked boomerang like taillights blend very well with the design and aids airflow.

The cabin on the 2022 Kia Niro uses recyclable materials and looks very minilamist.

Now on the inside, the Kia Niro looks even more futuristic and uses recyclable materials. The off-centre dash cocoons the front passengers and there are horizontal and diagonal lines for contouring. The single-pane rectangular screen integrates both the infotainment touchscreen and instrument panel and you still get a mix of physical and touch sensitive buttons on the central console, supposedly for easier usage. It also features an electronic dial-type shifter on the central console positioned on the high-gloss black surface and the diagonal gaps on the central console also sport ambient lighting adding to that premium affair. Kia also says that they have applied a lightweight seat mechanism making the interior look slimmer and add to its roominess. The headrests' back cover integrates a coat hanger, while the slim dimensions of the headrest help to increase the sense of space.

Kia has also introduced a 'Greenzone Drive Mode' in the new Niro.

The 2022 Kia Niro will be on offer with some sort of electrification next year onwards. So the variant line-up will include hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric vehicle (BEV) iterations. Kia also introduced a 'Greenzone Drive Mode' which automatically transfers the (P)HEV into EV drive mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle will automatically use electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data. It also recognises driver's favourite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system as green zones.