2022 KTM 390 Adventure Globally Unveiled

KTM has revealed the updated 2022 KTM 390 Adventure, which is expected to be launched in India in early 2022. The latest iteration of the made-in-India 390 Adventure gets electronics updates as well as cosmetic changes. Visually, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure gets two new colour options with new graphics to give the bike fresh appeal. But more importantly, KTM has updated the electronics of the 2022 model of the 390 Adventure by giving it two-different levels of traction control, offering both Street and Off-Road modes.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure comes in new colours, and traction control system with Off-Road and Street modes.

The new traction control modes will adjust the traction control system to allow some amount of wheel slip in off-road mode, helping the rider maintain better control in loose terrain, or to rein in the rear if its steps out too much while riding off-road. The Off-Road traction control mode should help beginner off-road riders get used to the high-revving engine and keeping the rear in check. The system will also be maintained in case of the engine stalling. The current traction control settings used to go back to the default settings in case of a fall, or the rider stalling the engine while riding off-road.

The cast alloy wheels of the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure have been strengthened for better durability.

Another area where improvements have been made are the cast alloy wheels. According to KTM, the new alloys are stiffer and offer more resistance, making them more durable while using on rough terrain. The alloy wheel design now employs a 10-spoke design instead of the 12-spoke design of the current KTM 390 Adventure. There are no changes to the engine, with the same 373 cc engine putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The current KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.28 lakh (Ex-showroom), and we expect the 2022 model to get a slightly higher sticker price.