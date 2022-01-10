2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has finally reintroduced the Kodiaq SUV in the Indian market with prices starting from Rs. 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq SUV comes in three trims - Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement. The 7-seater SUV is offered in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and is locally assembled at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. The Kodiaq facelift competes with MG Gloster, Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner. The Kodiaq moniker is coming back to India after a hiatus of almost two years since the pre-facelift model was discontinued in early 2020 when the BS6 emission norms came into effect.

The Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kodiaq Facelift:

Model Price (Ex-showroom, India) Style Rs. 34.99 Lakh Sportline Rs. 35.99 Lakh Laurin & Klement Rs. 37.49 Lakh

Visually, the SUV remains identical to the facelifted version that made its global debut in April 2021. It sports a signature-style butterfly grille, Crystalline LED headlights with LED DRLs, new fog lamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, new roof-mounted spoiler, new sharp-looking wraparound LED taillights, a new bumper, SKODA lettering on the tailgate, and more. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,699 mm long, 1,882 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall and the wheelbase stands at 2,791 mm.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes with a refreshed interior with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

On the inside, the Kodiaq facelift gets a refreshed cabin with a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an 8-inch infotainment system inbuilt Navigation and Wireless Smartlink, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climatronic air conditioning, 12-speaker Canton Sound system with sub-woofer, electrically adjustable front seats, and more. The Style and Laurin & Klement variants focus on the rear seat luxury with stone beige leather upholstery for the L&K, with more chrome inside and outside. As for safety, the SUV gets advanced safety features like 9-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Mechanical Brake Assist (MBA) with Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) and more.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit.

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq SUV is a petrol-only model. It comes powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which also does duty on the Superb and Octavia sedans. The motor is tuned to 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The BS4 model of the SUV was offered with a 148 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine.