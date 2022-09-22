2022 Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid: Design, Interior, Features, Specifications Explained

Volvo Cars India recently launched the 2022 XC90 mild-hybrid facelift in India priced at Rs. 94.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2022 model year XC90 comes with cosmetic tweaks, updated interior trim and a couple of new features, while the powertrain is a carryover from its predecessor. The new Volvo XC90 is a petrol only model and takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Audi Q7 and the Range Rover Sport in India. Here's a brief of what's new in the 2022 Volvo XC90

Design

The updated XC90 gets cosmetic updates featuring a tweaked front fascia with redesigned headlamps that continue with the Thor's Hammer daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper and grille get a more angular treatment while the updated SUV also gets slightly redesigned alloy wheels for India along with new body colour options.

Cabin

On the inside, only the trim and upholstery have been updated with an all-black treatment. The overall layout of the cabin and the three-row seating configuration are the same, while the horizontal touchscreen has been carried forward as well.

Features & Tech

In terms of features, the biggest change is made to the infotainment system which is now an Android-based unit that was introduced on the S90 and XC60 mild-hybrid last year. It packs in Google Maps, Google Assistant and on-board Google Play Store. The system also supports wired Apple CarPlay. Other feature updates include a new second-gen heads-up display, upgraded park assist and new USB C ports. Other features such as the panoramic sunroof, Bowers and Wilkins sound system, ADAS systems, 360 degree camera and air suspension among others have been carried over from the outgoing model.

Engine

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol mild-hybrid powertrain has been carried forward from the predecessor. It belts out 296 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque channelled to all-four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.