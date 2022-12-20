2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,224

Bajaj has launched the 2023 Platina 110 ABS in India priced at Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Platina 110 is the only motorcycle in the segment to feature ABS with current regulations requiring two-wheelers under 125cc to come with a combi-braking system.

Interestingly this isn’t the first time the Platina was offered with ABS with Bajaj having sold the model in 2021. The company tells us that the model was on sale though it had subsequently been discontinued with this essentially being a relaunch for the motorcycle.

Compared to the 2021 motorcycle, not much has changed in terms of features and design. The styling remains unchanged though the motorcycle now comes with a digital speedometer compared to the previous model’s analog unit. The digital unit also features a gear indicator as well as a gear change indicator. The motorcycle however gets four new colour options. The Platina 110 ABS is available in Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.

Coming to the engine, the Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45 cc, single-cylinder unit developing 8.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm at 5000 rpm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.