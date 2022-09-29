2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Unveiled With More Power Output And Electric Range

The 2023 Bentley Bentayga hybrid has received an upgrade and is now a bit more powerful from its predecessor, while offering better electric drive range. Under the hood, it gets the same the 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 hybrid engine coupled with a single 100 kW electric motor as last year. That said, it now comes with a bigger 18 kWh battery pack as opposed to last year's 13 kWh unit, giving it an extra range of 3 km and taking the total electric drive range to 43 km.

The new setup in the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid also gives a bump up of 6 per cent in its power output, bringing the combined output to 450 bhp along with a 15 per cent hike in its torque output. Moreover, the Bentayga Hybrid also gets two new trims: S and Azure. The Hybrid S enhances the Bentayga with more aggressive visual and performance cues. It gets stiffer suspension setup and the traction control system is tuned more aggressively in Sport mode. Then, there's a new exhaust that gives the SUV a deeper burble. The standard Blackline package also swaps the exterior chrome accents for shiny black instead.

The Bentayga Hybrid Azure is more biased towards luxury. The front seat comfort package comes standard and offers 22-way power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, along with a trim-exclusive diamond quilted stitching pattern in the leather. It also has options to choose from 15 different coloured leather options and three unique wood trim finishes: Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut, and Koa.