2023 BMW X7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Begin From Rs. 1.22 Crore

The 2023 BMW X7 facelift has officially gone on sale in India. The Bavarian carmaker is offering the flagship SUV in two variants, the petrol-powered X7 xDrive40i M Sport and the diesel version xDrive40d M Sport, which are priced at Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The updated BMW X7 is locally assembled at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, while deliveries for the SUV will begin from March 2023.

Launching the new BMW X7, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X7 is a symbol of forwardism – a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. It touches the highest echelons of emotional driving pleasure and exclusivity. And now the new X7 offers more of everything: more presence, more luxury, more intelligence and more efficiency. It is a state-of-the-art companion for every journey. Connoisseurs immediately recognise it as the leader in its own right as it heralds a unique dimension in mobility. That is the unequivocal reason behind the immense continuing success of the X7.”

The BMW X7 facelift is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with an 8-speed autobox as standard.

The X7 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options - a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder petrol motor, and a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder oil burner. The former is tuned to produces 375 bhp at 5,200-6,250 rpm and develops a peak torque of 520 Nm at 1,850-5,000 rpm. At the same time the diesel motor churns out 335 bhp at 4,400 rpm, while developing a monstrous 700 Nm peak torque at 1,750-2,250 rpm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and come with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard.

The BMW X7 comes with some minor visual tweaks like updated headlights and taillights along with new bumpers.

The 2023 BMW X7 facelift comes with some minor cosmetic tweaks compared to the outgoing model. That said, the most noticeable visual update on the exterior are the new split LED headlamps, which look very sharp. The large kidney grille has also been tweaked, and the front bumper too has been redesigned, which now add a sportier and more menacing appearance. The SUV also gets a set of updated wheels, along with a set of refreshed 3D LED taillights connected by a chrome stripe. The SUV also gets updated rear bumper with dual exhaust ports.

The cabin gets a new curved display, featuring the infotainment and instrument screens.

The cabin too has been updated and the biggest highlight inside is the new digital BMW Curved Display, which is part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The display comes with a split screen, and while left half is 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the right half is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV also gets a head-up display. The system gets the latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 that can be acceded using touch, gesture or speech, and it gets wireless smartphone integration. It also comes with a host of connected features like - BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking.

The SUV also gets a larger sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity and BMW ID among other features.

Other updates made inside the cabin includes a new ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side, which comes with 14 colour options. BMW has also added a crystalline appearance and prismatic structure to components such as the gear selector, iDrive control wheel, audio control button and start/stop button. You also get a larger Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof extending till the third row, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers, and handsfree operation of split tailgate. The SUV has a total boot capacity of up to 2,120 litres.