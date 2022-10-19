2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Debuts As A Fun Tourer

The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 has been with us since 2018 when it debuted worldwide. And as is a tradition in the Stuttgart brand, the versions are gradually revealed over the years. After the Carrera, Turbo, GT3, GTS and GT3 RS, Porsche reveals to the world the new 911 Carrera T, the intermediate version between the Carrera and Carrera S models that, to the delight of enthusiasts, continues to highlight a manual gearbox. As a matter of fact, the Porsche 911 Carrera T is the 25th 911 variant. Yes, there are that many.

Nevertheless, the Porsche 911 Carrera T is on a diet as it has reduced noise insulation, a 7-speed manual transmission and a removed rear seat. The weight reduction efforts do not stop there, as the designers equipped the car with a thinner windshield and a smaller, more compact battery. Thanks to these changes, the car weighs 1,476 kg, which is 45 kg less than the 911 Carrera equipped with a PDK transmission. The focus on performance is also noticeable elsewhere. The Porsche 911 Carrera T features PASM suspension which reduces the vehicle height by 10 mm. The model also boasts a Sport Chrono package, a sports exhaust system, and a limited-slip differential from Porsche Torque Vectoring.

As tradition dictates, the new 911 Carrera T features the famous 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder boxer engine in a Biturbo configuration, which here delivers 379 bhp and 448 Nm of torque. In terms of performance, the Porsche 911 Carrera T takes 4.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph with a top speed of 291 kmph. Customers can also order a version with a PDK gearbox, which needs to accelerate the car to 100 kmph in about 4 seconds.

Can you recognise the Carrera T? Yes, by its 20-inch Carrera S wheels in Titanium Gray, the modest badge on the stern and the striping over the doors. You also hear it because a sports exhaust is standard on the T. As far as exterior colour is concerned, you as a buyer have little choice. There are only eight standard colours, four of which are metallic. Of course, you can pull the wallet for a special Paint to Sample shade.