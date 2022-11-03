2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Revealed; India Launch Soon

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the 2023 Street Triple 765 range globally. One of the more popular motorcycle models from Triumph, the naked middleweight Street Triple gets significant updates in terms of styling, design, features and electronics. The good news is that the motorcycle will be launched in India next year as well. There will be three variants on offer globally – R, RS and Moto2 Edition, of which only the R and the RS will be launched in India.

To begin with, the Street Triple now adds ‘765’ to its name, with 765 cc being the displacement of the triple-cylinder motorcycle. It is the most powerful iteration of the Street Triple ever, with engine upgrades coming from the Moto2 race engine program, with increased torque and better responsiveness across the board. The engine now makes 128 bhp, which is 6 bhp more than earlier, at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, coming in at 9,500 rpm. Triumph says that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. There are quite a few changes to the engine as well, with the compression ratio increasing by 4.7 per cent, the inlet port having a higher flow. The valves and camshafts are new too along with the conrod and the grudgeon pin.

There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a new free-flowing exhaust along with a trademark soundtrack. The 2023 Street Triple R and RS both benefit from the new generation’s more focused and commanding riding position, thanks to the new 12mm wider handlebars. The RS variant features revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end for nimble, faster turning.

In terms of braking hardware, the R will have the Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a Brembo single piston sliding calliper at the rear. The Street Triple RS gets top-spec Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers with twin 310mm floating discs fitted as standard. A Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever is fitted as standard too while a Brembo single piston sliding calliper keeps things in check at the rear.

The Street Triple R comes fitted with Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston forks and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock RSU. For the higher specification Street Triple RS this comes equipped with top-specification Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks and an Öhlins piggyback reservoir rear shock. The RS is shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres come fitted as standard while the R gets Continental Contiroad tyres, which is more oriented towards commuting.

The new Street Triple 756 RS features a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console. The ergonomically optimised switch cubes and five-way joystick offer an intuitive system. The My Triumph connectivity system is pre-enabled, meaning that Street Triple owners can access turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module and free My Triumph app. There is a lap timer included as well.

The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. This makes it easy to tune the motorcycle to suit the rider’s preferences. The Street Triple RS has five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R’s four standard modes. This track mode has been designed to be as unintrusive as possible, while the electronics are still there to help in unexpected situations. Other electronics include cornering ABS and cornering traction control and front wheel lift control.

Completely redesigned for 2023, the Street Triple 765 gets a sharper and more focused styling, the front sees a big change, with the distinct and trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit being new and sharper than before. The tiny flyscreen, seen on the previous model, is given a miss. The new 15-litre fuel tank has integrated side panels with an angular design that aligns beautifully with the sharper radiator cowls. Additionally, there’s a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS — which is available as an accessory option for the R. The rear end of the new Street Triple gets a new sporty, upswept design to give a focused, nose-down attitude. The RS features a colour-coded seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat.

The Street Triple R is available in two colours - Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Yellow graphics or Crystal White with Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics. For the Street Triple RS, there’s a choice of three paint schemes - Silver Ice with Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics, Carnival Red with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics or Cosmic Yellow with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics.